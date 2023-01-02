Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Canada Has Declared A Local War On Bitcoin Mining
North America became the leading hub of bitcoin mining activity after China’s abrupt ban in May 2021. While the United States has grabbed most of the news headlines and a significant portion of investor attention, Canada has also solidified its role as a global leader in mining. From industrial mining farms to off-grid guerrilla mining operations, Canada is home to miners of all stripes.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?
With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
techaiapp.com
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
The Fed just gave a veiled warning to investors: Expect more stocks pain if markets keep betting on rate cuts
Bets on a Fed pivot "would complicate the committee's efforts to restore price stability," minutes from the central bank's December meeting read.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms drops 'blockchain’ in rebrand
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain is changing its name to Riot Platforms. The rebranding shows the company’s “increasingly diversified business operations,” it said. Riot Blockchain, one of the largest bitcoin miners in the industry, is rebranding its name to Riot Platforms to reflect the company's diversified business operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders,according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail
Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November. Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with...
cryptonewsz.com
TradeSanta Review 2023: Is It the Best Bot to Trade?
TradeSanta is an automated cryptocurrency trading operator. It is a cloud-based trading software that simplifies crypto trading strategies for everyone with profitable automated trading strategies. In this TradeSanta review, we have checked many features like various types of top trading bots, different trading techniques, advanced trading tools, and technical indicators, which can attract traders for their automated trading easier.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Price Doldrums, Compares Crypto to Internet in Early 2000s
Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz thinks the crypto sector is akin to the search engine industry in the year 2000. In a new Twitter thread, Schwartz acknowledges that he doesn’t really have a good understanding of what impacts the price of crypto, but he has a theory that’s based on data, experience and his feelings about the industry.
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia to launch national crypto exchange in 2023: Report
As a part of its reform of crypto regulation, Indonesia will create a crypto exchange in 2023, according to reports. The platform is planned to be launched prior to a shift of regulatory power from commodities to securities authority. On Jan. 4, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory...
