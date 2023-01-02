ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Darren Treadway
2d ago

when most if not all of our rivers are fed by melting glaciers...how can a water temp even reach 70+ degrees. The comrade in charge will truly spend more tax money than citizens can generate ..Thus creating another failed Gov just like California .We as citizens must remove tyrant Inslee from office

J.R. Parsons
2d ago

I wonder if Governor Inslee will purchase the Chevy Volt, the least expensive electric vehicle he states anyone can afford,no excuse to not have an electric car........

This We Will Defend
2d ago

Ok, they want to tear down dams so salmon can go up river and plant trees to keep the water warm. Once you remove the dams which prevent flooding what will happen to those trees - they will wash away 🤔

KXRO.com

Rep. Walsh wants Advisory Votes to matter

Representative Jim Walsh - Photo from Washington House Republicans. Representative Jim Walsh has introduced the “empowering Washington voters act” that would make Advisory Votes on ballots mean something. In the prefiled House Bill 1091, the local legislator proposes that voter approval be required on tax increases within the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Open government group says WA legislators are using ‘privilege’ to withhold public records

Washington lawmakers may be using a broad interpretation of the state constitution to exempt themselves from turning over public records, a spokesperson for the Washington Coalition for Open Government told McClatchy. Documents obtained by McClatchy regarding the 2021 Washington State Redistricting Commission showed public record requests were denied using an...
Axios

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington state starts 2023 with ambitious new climate efforts

One of Washington's biggest climate programs yet launched on Jan. 1: the Clean Fuel Standard. Under this program, fuel suppliers must gradually provide cleaner and cleaner fuels for gas pumps across the state, starting now, through 2034. Also kicking in this month is a law that caps greenhouse gas emissions...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleschild.com

Alliance for Gun Responsibility demands big change in 2023

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility has set its 2023 legislative agenda, pushing for more big changes in state law in its effort to reduce, or in the best world, stop, gun deaths and injuries in Washington State. Each year, the non-profit advocacy organization, which launched in 2013, leads a statewide coalition of citizens to lobby lawmakers to pass responsible gun legislation. Those efforts are in part responsible for the passage of three critical initiatives since the organization’s inception:
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023

From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Doubt Being Cast on Effectiveness of Washington State Greenhouse gas Policies

Todd Myers, environmental director at the free market Washington Policy Center, takes issue with officials touting the effectiveness of state climate change policies on greenhouse gas emissions. “Going all the way back to 2006, our state has launched a range of initiatives designed to bring down carbon pollution and transition...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michelle Northrop

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74

Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Governor, staff wish you and your loved ones a delightful 2023

A photo collage of Gov. Jay Inslee’s activities throughout the year, including helping build a tiny home in Seattle. This 2022 Year in Review story reflects on the year’s achievements to address homelessness, combat climate change, protect reproductive freedom, promote equity in state services, reduce gun violence, overcome the pandemic, and celebrate one very special state employee’s retirement.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

Census: Washington added more people in 2022, but Idaho growing faster

Washington and Idaho added tens of thousands of people over the last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers released on Dec. 22. This added up to a small population increase in Washington and a significant increase in Idaho. Washington saw a population increase of 45,041 people over fiscal year...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
WASHINGTON STATE
