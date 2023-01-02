when most if not all of our rivers are fed by melting glaciers...how can a water temp even reach 70+ degrees. The comrade in charge will truly spend more tax money than citizens can generate ..Thus creating another failed Gov just like California .We as citizens must remove tyrant Inslee from office
I wonder if Governor Inslee will purchase the Chevy Volt, the least expensive electric vehicle he states anyone can afford,no excuse to not have an electric car........
Ok, they want to tear down dams so salmon can go up river and plant trees to keep the water warm. Once you remove the dams which prevent flooding what will happen to those trees - they will wash away 🤔
Related
Rep. Walsh wants Advisory Votes to matter
Open government group says WA legislators are using ‘privilege’ to withhold public records
Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state
Proposed bill in WA to reduce unneeded packaging
Washington state starts 2023 with ambitious new climate efforts
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Alliance for Gun Responsibility demands big change in 2023
Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023
Patty Murray sworn in as first-ever female President Pro Tempore
Doubt Being Cast on Effectiveness of Washington State Greenhouse gas Policies
Washington think tank questions claim that greenhouse gas policies ‘working as intended’
Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Governor, staff wish you and your loved ones a delightful 2023
Learn 5 New Laws Assisting Residence of WA State in 2023
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Census: Washington added more people in 2022, but Idaho growing faster
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect
Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today
Crosscut
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.http://crosscut.com/
Comments / 23