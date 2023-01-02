Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
World Braille Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, And Celebrations
World Braille Day is a momentous occasion that is celebrated to laud the contribution of Louis Braille and educate people about its importance. It is a day that commemorates visually impaired achievers and raises its voice in their favour for equal rights and opportunities. Braille is a system where raised dots can be used by the blind to read letters. To create a Braille character, six raised dots are used in different combinations, arranged in matrices called Braille cells. The Braille device uses varied technologies to help decipher graphic information like images, maps, graphs, text, etc.
macaronikid.com
Gettysburg National Military Park History Kids Reading Adventures Club
The Gettysburg National Military Park's Winter 2023 History Kids Reading Adventures Club reading program teaches budding history buffs about important events and important people in history, with a focus on the Civil War era. Children ages 4-10 and their families are invited to join a park educator every Saturday from 11 am to 11:45 am to hear a new book and discover a new story. This program will be held in a theater at the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center. Each book reading will also include either an indoor or outdoor family-led adventure related to that week’s book. The theme of the 2023 History Kids Reading Adventures Club is “Superheroes of History,” and the books this year will focus on such famous people as Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Jane Goodall, Neil Armstrong, and many others!
A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes
My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
Crosscut
Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.http://crosscut.com/
Comments / 0