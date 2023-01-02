The Gettysburg National Military Park's Winter 2023 History Kids Reading Adventures Club reading program teaches budding history buffs about important events and important people in history, with a focus on the Civil War era. Children ages 4-10 and their families are invited to join a park educator every Saturday from 11 am to 11:45 am to hear a new book and discover a new story. This program will be held in a theater at the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center. Each book reading will also include either an indoor or outdoor family-led adventure related to that week’s book. The theme of the 2023 History Kids Reading Adventures Club is “Superheroes of History,” and the books this year will focus on such famous people as Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Jane Goodall, Neil Armstrong, and many others!

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO