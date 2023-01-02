ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Malauna Humphries was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd in Detroit. Humphries left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Police said she...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 in custody after shots fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit

DETROIT – Shots were fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer who was inside a vehicle Monday morning in Detroit. Officials say the officer was investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Detroit when shots were fired around 6 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. At least one bullet went through the windshield, striking the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but the officer was not harmed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Who killed Debra Rentschler? 18-year-old found dead in Farmington snowbank on Christmas 42 years ago

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The family of an 18-year-old woman found strangled to death on Christmas morning in Farmington 42 years ago is still waiting for justice. Debra Rentschler was killed and her nude body was left in a parking lot snowbank. Someone discovered her body at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 1980, in the area of Drake Road and Grand River Avenue.
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hazel Park police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights. Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Saturday (Dec. 31) in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Looney Toons...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I want answers’: Investigation underway after man burns to death in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man was burned to death in Warren. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a home on Toepfer Road near Van Dyke Avenue. The man who lives in the house was alerted by first responders to a fire they believed was at his home. But his home was not on fire, his friend of 30 years was.
WARREN, MI

