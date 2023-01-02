Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police still looking for BMW driver who hit, killed Michigan State University student in Oakland County
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are still searching for the driver of a BMW who is accused of fatally hitting a 22-year-old pedestrian in Oakland Township on New Year’s Day. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the driver who hit Benjamin Kable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stolen car victim taunted by thieves on social media in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Imagine getting your car stolen and getting taunted about it. That happened to a Metro Detroit man when his Dodge Charger Scat Pack was stolen. Thieves took the man’s car and tried to get him to pay to get it back. One method to achieve the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother pleads no contest to charges related to her leaving a baby during a housefire
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a Detroit mother pleaded no contest to charges claiming she didn’t tell firefighters her 18-month-old adopted daughter was inside her burning home. The fire happened in April of 2021 on Detroit’s east side; firefighters said they went into the house on a mission to find the woman’s dogs and, by surprise, found a child inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Death threat made against Richmond Middle School admin, their family contained ‘antisemitic remarks’
RICHMOND, Mich. – Police are investigating an antisemitic death threat made against a Richmond Community Schools staff member that triggered all schools in the district to close through the week. All Richmond Community Schools went into lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3, after staff members discovered a written...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how officer safety concerns are hampering recruiting in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a backlash that could cause a crisis for police departments across the country as a rise in violent crime has prospective officers thinking twice about joining the force. Local 4 has seen officers in Macomb and Wayne counties shot at in the past few days,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Malauna Humphries was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd in Detroit. Humphries left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Police said she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing
DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Detroit in 1982 is still missing. Michelle Wells was last seen leaving a residence that she had been visiting. The exact location was not listed. Wells is described as being biracial, Native American and white. She was between 5′ to 5′5′'...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill
DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police investigating after man burns to death in Warren backyard -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘I want answers’: Investigation underway after man burns to death in Warren. An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man was burned to death...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police called to Panera Bread in Grosse Pointe after noose found in bathroom
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Grosse Pointe police say they’re on the trail of several potential suspects after a noose was left in the bathroom of a Panera Bread on the corner of Kercheval Avenue in the heart of downtown. Police say the noose was fashioned out of paper...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after shots fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer who was inside a vehicle Monday morning in Detroit. Officials say the officer was investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Detroit when shots were fired around 6 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. At least one bullet went through the windshield, striking the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but the officer was not harmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Debra Rentschler? 18-year-old found dead in Farmington snowbank on Christmas 42 years ago
FARMINGTON, Mich. – The family of an 18-year-old woman found strangled to death on Christmas morning in Farmington 42 years ago is still waiting for justice. Debra Rentschler was killed and her nude body was left in a parking lot snowbank. Someone discovered her body at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 1980, in the area of Drake Road and Grand River Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazel Park police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights. Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Saturday (Dec. 31) in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Looney Toons...
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want answers’: Investigation underway after man burns to death in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man was burned to death in Warren. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a home on Toepfer Road near Van Dyke Avenue. The man who lives in the house was alerted by first responders to a fire they believed was at his home. But his home was not on fire, his friend of 30 years was.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother still missing 37 years after toddler found unharmed, abandoned in Detroit alley
DETROIT – This month marks 37 years since a 22-year-old woman vanished and her son was found abandoned in an alley. The last reported sighting of Lisa Walton was in January 1986. Her toddler son was found abandoned, but unharmed, in an alley in Detroit on Jan. 21, 1986.
