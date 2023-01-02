ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

eddiebob
2d ago

I thought we had a multi billion dollar surplus? How’d we go from surplus to deficit in such a short time?? Is this a democratic thing, or…?

Bob Straitoutta
2d ago

Last I heard from Gruesome was that we have a surplus. Did he mistakenly forget about pension liabilities?

Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

Like they always do raises taxes on the middle class who don’t have loop ➰ holes like the wealthy, for example governor French Laundry 😎

