Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Miami

What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?

What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
NHL

Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins

BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago Tribune

Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume

Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys

The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox jerseys as they arrived at the ballpark for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Some of the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com

Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for January 3

* Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 39,243 fans at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Bruins staged a third-period comeback - and narrowly avoided what could have been a last-second tying goal by the Penguins - to claim their second victory at historic Fenway Park. *...
Yardbarker

NHL surprises with interesting 2024 Winter Classic host

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic was less than 24 hours away from starting at Fenway Park in Boston when the league announced where next year's outdoor extravaganza will take place. And while the now-annual Winter Classic is typically played somewhere on the East Coast, next year's festivities will make a surprising trip to the Pacific Northwest, with the Seattle Kraken set to host the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WA
TechRadar

NHL Winter Classic live stream 2023: how to watch Penguins vs Bruins online from anywhere

NHL returns to Fenway Park for the 14th edition of the Winter Classic. The iconic stadium is the first venue to host the event twice, and there's no pressure on the Penguins, who are marking one year under the ownership of Boston-based Fenway Sports Group. The rink will run parallel to the Green Monster but let's hope no pucks cannon over the top of it. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream online wherever you are.
PITTSBURGH, PA

