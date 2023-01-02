NHL returns to Fenway Park for the 14th edition of the Winter Classic. The iconic stadium is the first venue to host the event twice, and there's no pressure on the Penguins, who are marking one year under the ownership of Boston-based Fenway Sports Group. The rink will run parallel to the Green Monster but let's hope no pucks cannon over the top of it. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream online wherever you are.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO