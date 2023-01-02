What’s Going Down During Crayola Creativity Week?. Crayola Creativity Week is a free program for children in schools, libraries and homes all over the world designed to celebrate the joy creativity can bring when learning about any subject. Crayola partners with celebrities and influential figures from the worlds of art, entertainment, music, science and sports to bring educational content, product giveaways and virtual events to kids, parents and educators everywhere. Here are just a few of the things you can expect from this wonderful event.

