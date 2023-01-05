Read full article on original website
Full Moon To Eclipse Mars Tonight in Rare Event Visible To Most of U.S.
Mars and our moon will appear very close to each other tonight in a moon eclipse that can be seen by most of the United States. Wednesday night marks the last full moon of the year, also known as the cold moon or the “long night moon.”. The moon...
Coldest Known Place on Earth Revealed by NASA
NASA satellites recorded a low of minus 135.8 Fahrenheit. With or without the wind chill factor, better put on some layers!
Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years
(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
WTOP
Comet to make first and likely only appearance in recorded history
The new year has just begun, but the cosmos are already set to make history in 2023. A comet discovered less than a year ago has traveled billions of miles from its believed origins at the edge of our solar system and will be visible in just a few weeks during what will likely be its only recorded appearance.
Winter on Mars looks beautiful in this festive NASA video
NASA is making the case for a "winter wonderland" on Mars in a new video from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.
Happy Perihelion Day! Why is the Earth the closest to the sun in January?
We are two weeks into winter, but Wednesday is known as Perihelion Day. It is the date that Earth is closest the sun in its orbit!
Internet restored to South Glens Falls CSD
After nearly a month since the outage began, internet service has been restored to the South Glens Falls Central School District.
How the Earth’s tilt creates short, cold January days
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How...
