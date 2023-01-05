ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years

(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
WTOP

Comet to make first and likely only appearance in recorded history

The new year has just begun, but the cosmos are already set to make history in 2023. A comet discovered less than a year ago has traveled billions of miles from its believed origins at the edge of our solar system and will be visible in just a few weeks during what will likely be its only recorded appearance.
Salon

How the Earth’s tilt creates short, cold January days

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How...
