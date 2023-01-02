ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance's teen son apologizes for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend

By Tina Burnside, CNN
Black Enterprise

Angela Bassett’s Son in Hot Water After Pranking Her With Fake Michael B. Jordan Death News

There’s a disturbing TikTok trend on the rise that calls for kids to prank their parents by telling them someone close to them – or a famous celebrity — has died. While death is no laughing matter, the prank has gained traction on social media where clout chasing for likes and views takes precedence over a parent’s feelings which became collateral damage in Angela Bassett’s case.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Will Smith Tried To Reconnect With Pal Tom Cruise, But 'Top Gun' Star 'Hasn't Written Him Back' As He's Put Off By Oscars Slap, Insider Claims

It looks like people are icing out Will Smith — nine months after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. According to Radar, the actor and Tom Cruise are on the outs. "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," a source spilled. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."Though the Top Gun star, 60, feels bad...
People

Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'

Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Albany Herald

Edward Norton discovers real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother

American actor Edward Norton has discovered that the real-life Pocahontas, the romanticized and mythologized 17th century daughter of a Native American chief, is his 12th great-grandmother. The Oscar-nominated star learned of his family connection to the woman who married Virginia settler John Rolfe on Tuesday's episode of the PBS genealogical...
VIRGINIA STATE
Albany Herald

Selena Gomez's Staggering Net Worth Revealed

Selena Gomez's net worth began growing when she was still in single digits. She began her career as a child star, first on Barney and Friends, then on Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place. Those early successes on TV propelled her toward pop music and movie megastardom; she's also grown up to become a brand ambassador like no other and one business-savvy young woman—with a stratospheric net worth to match.
Variety

Quavo Posts Heartbreaking Tribute Song to Takeoff, ‘Without You’

Quavo posted a touching tribute song Wednesday night to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Titled “Without You,” the song is a heartfelt and heartbreaking reminisce that plays as Quavo sits and smokes a blunt, looking down and rocking gently in a chair. Tears rolling down my eyes Can’t tell you how many times I cried Days ain’t the same without you I don’t know if I’m the same without you The song then gives various memories of their years together, before moving into the chorus, which also concludes the song: “I wish I had a time...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Camryn Manheim Talks ‘Important’ ‘Law & Order’ Case & Supporting Benson on ‘SVU’

“This is my new way of coercing my showrunners to write things,” Camryn Manheim tells TV Insider while discussing the double dose of Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the Law & Order world this week. “Just say, where’s this? When’s the deaf son [coming in]? And when is Dylan [McDermott, her costar on The Practice and currently in the Dick Wolf Universe on FBI: Most Wanted, guest starring]?”

