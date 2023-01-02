You’ve heard the stories about Mama Bears. But let’s give some love and admiration for the Mama Wolf, plus the dad. These two are a protective pair. The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a really cool video clip of some of these beautiful animals protecting their four pups from a black bear. In this video, the parents are the elite athletes in the forest. The bear wanted no part of this action.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO