Giant Bull Moose Brutally Kicks Young Girl as Group of People Stand Inches Away: VIDEO

During the winter months, we always see videos of people foolishly interacting with wildlife surface. This video of a giant bull moose is no different. In this video posted to Instagram, a swarm of eager tourists crowd around a bull moose, who instinctively feels threatened by their advances. However, the tourists pay the moose’s warnings no mind, continuing to crowd around the animal as they take pictures.
WATCH: Wild Trail Cam Footage Shows Wolf Parents Chasing Bear Away From Their Den

You’ve heard the stories about Mama Bears. But let’s give some love and admiration for the Mama Wolf, plus the dad. These two are a protective pair. The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a really cool video clip of some of these beautiful animals protecting their four pups from a black bear. In this video, the parents are the elite athletes in the forest. The bear wanted no part of this action.
