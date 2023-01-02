ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Dennis Gunderson
2d ago

Fix voting is exactly what democrats love to do, so I imagine they’ll be getting lots of outside help. They know we are on to their ballot harvesting, so they will probably lean towards the Alaskan plan of rank choice voting, where the one who gets the most votes isn’t who always wins. And multiple opportunities to fix the ballots in multiple votes. I still want an investigation into the DOJ’s role here in OUR state elections, and only in the areas that ended up being blue in the whole red state. Way to coincidental for me.

patriot 101
2d ago

Wait, for the last two years the Democrats have been telling all of us there were no issues with the voting system!! What they mean is they need to make sure to continue changing the laws to favor Democratic votes as more people are seeing the evil-corruption in their party. Walz knows full well how it's done, Minnesota is a red state with only a couple blue areas in it that decide it's political power. Just like the rest of the nation!

Lyn
2d ago

Voting is our right. You want to manipulate it. You and Democrats want to take it over. It’s disgusting. I hope there will be a continuous fight to stop you.

hot967.fm

MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later

Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session

ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis

It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

