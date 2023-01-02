ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Drying out while cooling down

We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cooldown coming, flurries possible this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with heavy pockets of rain and muggy conditions. We keep the humid conditions this afternoon with a chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today will be the last above-average day before a cooldown comes bringing seasonal temperatures and some flurries too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023

Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding...
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND updates Dense Fog Advisory (cancels 6 zones, extends time of 33 zones) https://t.co/4Uk0OIwrb9 https://t.co/nc6VFAMEsI. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits

New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits. New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police …. New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits. What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023. Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Angela Answers: How to Improve Your Mindset & Be …. Where is Sherman? Rumble Boxing. Get ready to rumble with a ten round, 45...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole

A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. What to expect and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teenagers buying guns online

Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, …. Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Shooting victim claims mistake over identical cars …. A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy