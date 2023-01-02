Read full article on original website
Drying out while cooling down
We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday.
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
Cooldown coming, flurries possible this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with heavy pockets of rain and muggy conditions. We keep the humid conditions this afternoon with a chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today will be the last above-average day before a cooldown comes bringing seasonal temperatures and some flurries too.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023
Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND updates Dense Fog Advisory (cancels 6 zones, extends time of 33 zones) https://t.co/4Uk0OIwrb9 https://t.co/nc6VFAMEsI. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Southern Indiana man back in U.S. after stroke left him stranded in Mexico
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is back in the United States after a stroke left him stranded in Mexico for days, and his family is thanking the community for helping make it happen. Ray Rice, the owner of I-105.3, a country radio station in Scottsburg, is now...
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits
New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits.
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023.
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole
A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart. At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Dec. 15, a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Kohberger's Hyundai just east of the rest park near the 107-mile marker for following too closely.
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
COLUMN: Three local deals with Indiana men’s basketball that would make NIL even more fun
On Christmas day, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video of Indiana men’s basketball junior guard Anthony Leal and his older sister, Lauren, who graduated from Indiana less than three weeks ago. Anthony gifted Lauren a card, which in part read, “Someone like you deserves no burdens or...
Teenagers buying guns online
Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years.
