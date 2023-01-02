ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Pechanga to launch 2023 powwow season with its first gathering since before the pandemic

By Lauren J. Mapp
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1IiY_0k0thlKV00
Ashley Jensen Hedegaard from Fancy Moccasins practices the fancy shawl dance at the park on the Pechanga Reservation on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Temecula, CA. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Pechanga Reservation in Temecula is gearing up to host its annual powwow next weekend.

Guests at the event will see Native American dancing, listen to drumming and bird singing, try traditional foods and shop from Indigenous artisan craft vendors. The free event starts Jan. 6 with a fireworks show at 7 p.m. followed by the first grand entry of the weekend scheduled for 8 p.m.

Between the powwow singing, dancing, drumming and peon games contests, there is nearly $125,000 in prize money available to this year's competitors.

Pechanga Development Corporation President Andrew Masiel said the tribe started hosting the annual powwow on Fourth of July weekend more than 15 years ago. Although powwows weren't a traditional part of Indigenous life among Southern California tribes, he said the local powwow trail has grown in recent decades.

"For me, it's just real giving time for sharing culturally," Masiel said. "I think it's very impactful because it does allow Native people to come together and not only participate but share and enhance each other's individual skills and culture."

In 2015, the powwow was put on hiatus as the tribe's resort underwent a $300 million expansion that added 568 new hotel rooms, an event center with a 40,000-square-foot ballroom and a luxury spa. Although construction had already been completed, the tribe chose not to host it the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year's powwow emcees are Bart Powaukee (Nez Perce/Northern Ute) and Howie Thompson (Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation), and bird singing is being coordinated by Robert Villalobos (Pechanga). The dancers will be led by head man dancer Nigel Schuyler (Oneida/Odawa), head woman dancer Laryn Oakes (Plains Cree/Meskwaki), head young man dancer Ronald Monoessy, Jr. (Comanche) and head young woman dancer Lucky Rosales (Ojibwe).

The powwow will be hosted indoors with vendors set up outside near the convention center. Bleacher seating is available for spectators inside the arena, and guests are welcome to bring chairs or blankets to view fireworks.

Both parking and entry to the event is free for spectators. For more information about the upcoming powwow, visit pechanga.com or email powwow@pechanga.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmspringslife.com

Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All

The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel

If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
PALM DESERT, CA
macaronikid.com

The City of Temecula January 2023 Happenings.

DEC 15, 2022 - JAN 8, 2023. Temecula On Ice is open for another week! They have a state-of-the-art ice rink, rental skates, Bobby skating aid, and its own radio station playing the best ice-skating music. The ice rink is open until JAN 8, 2023 in the Town Square Park (41902 Main Street).
TEMECULA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023

“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter

The only overnight shelter for the unhoused in Palm Springs will open tonight, and is being met with a range of reactions from people who are homeless and advocates alike.  The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. The The post ‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta mom fights for inclusivity of son with terminal disability

A La Quinta family is staying hopeful after one of their children was diagnosed with a rare condition known as LMNA-Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, or LMNA-CMD. “We’ve been fighting for his testing for years now and thankfully finally got the official diagnosis on the 18th of November,” said Cassidy Sipe, as she shared details about her The post La Quinta mom fights for inclusivity of son with terminal disability appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs

Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

When Pigs Fly To Close Downtown Location

Vista, CA -Dale and Tammy Ginos opened When Pigs Fly in Historic Vista in January 2018. With mixed feelings I must announce the closing of When Pigs Fly BBQ Shed (downtown location). It is with great excitement that I announce the reopening of When Pigs Fly BBQ at 1211 East...
VISTA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy