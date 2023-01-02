Pechanga to launch 2023 powwow season with its first gathering since before the pandemic

Ashley Jensen Hedegaard from Fancy Moccasins practices the fancy shawl dance at the park on the Pechanga Reservation on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Temecula, CA. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Pechanga Reservation in Temecula is gearing up to host its annual powwow next weekend.

Guests at the event will see Native American dancing, listen to drumming and bird singing, try traditional foods and shop from Indigenous artisan craft vendors. The free event starts Jan. 6 with a fireworks show at 7 p.m. followed by the first grand entry of the weekend scheduled for 8 p.m.

Between the powwow singing, dancing, drumming and peon games contests, there is nearly $125,000 in prize money available to this year's competitors.

Pechanga Development Corporation President Andrew Masiel said the tribe started hosting the annual powwow on Fourth of July weekend more than 15 years ago. Although powwows weren't a traditional part of Indigenous life among Southern California tribes, he said the local powwow trail has grown in recent decades.

"For me, it's just real giving time for sharing culturally," Masiel said. "I think it's very impactful because it does allow Native people to come together and not only participate but share and enhance each other's individual skills and culture."

In 2015, the powwow was put on hiatus as the tribe's resort underwent a $300 million expansion that added 568 new hotel rooms, an event center with a 40,000-square-foot ballroom and a luxury spa. Although construction had already been completed, the tribe chose not to host it the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year's powwow emcees are Bart Powaukee (Nez Perce/Northern Ute) and Howie Thompson (Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation), and bird singing is being coordinated by Robert Villalobos (Pechanga). The dancers will be led by head man dancer Nigel Schuyler (Oneida/Odawa), head woman dancer Laryn Oakes (Plains Cree/Meskwaki), head young man dancer Ronald Monoessy, Jr. (Comanche) and head young woman dancer Lucky Rosales (Ojibwe).

The powwow will be hosted indoors with vendors set up outside near the convention center. Bleacher seating is available for spectators inside the arena, and guests are welcome to bring chairs or blankets to view fireworks.

Both parking and entry to the event is free for spectators. For more information about the upcoming powwow, visit pechanga.com or email powwow@pechanga.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .