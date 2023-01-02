3 noteworthy Chicago Bulls moments of 2022

The Chicago Bulls had a remarkable year in 2022. Here are three of their most significant moments.

The Chicago Bulls had a major comeback in 2022, finishing with their most successful season since 2015.

For a moment, DeMar DeRozan was a prime candidate for Most Valuable Player, Zach LaVine was among the top scorers in the league, and Lonzo Ball was a certified terror on both ends of the floor. However, injury woes derailed the team’s success, and they were bounced from the NBA Playoffs in the first round.

Nevertheless, there were three standout moments that we’ll always remember as Bulls fans.

DeRozan's heroics

There was no shortage of memorable moments throughout the season. Still, the most iconic included DeMar DeRozan’s heroics in back-to-back wins against the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards. A night after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged three-pointer, the Compton native ushered in 2022 with another improbable game-winner.

The degree of difficulty was even higher as he sank a corner triple after faking out his initial defender, Corey Kispert, before making the shot over the outstretched arms of Bradley Beal, who came over to help.

Bulls' first Playoff win since 2017

Many didn't give the Bulls much of a chance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, but they managed to steal Game Two with a score of 114-109 — their first playoff victory since 2017 — in dramatic fashion.

DeRozan was phenomenal, scoring a career Playoff high 41 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. Zach LaVine helped out with 20 points to edge the Bucks, who were led by Antetokounmpo's 33 points, 18 boards, and nine dimes.

Lonzo Ball injures knee

Although most of the credit goes to DeRozan for his leadership and incredible shot-making ability, the Bulls’ season took a major wrong turn when Lonzo Ball went down with a knee injury in January. It was devastating for the team, as he had played arguably some of the best basketball of his career and had become an integral part of their playoff push.

The numbers support Ball's importance; prior to his injury, the Bulls had a 22-13 record. However, since Ball went down, the Bulls went 19-21 the rest of the way in the 2021-2022 season and are at 16-20 this season while still waiting for his return.