San Diego County, CA

A grant aims to get more meals to East County kids. Officials hope their plan can one day help other cities

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Several months ago, officials at the first White House conference on hunger in decades said low-income and rural communities were especially vulnerable.

Southeastern San Diego County fits that bill.

Heading into the new year, leaders at the San Diego Hunger Coalition hope a large grant from a national organization will expand their work in the Mountain Empire region. The nonprofit recently received $100,000 from Save the Children to get more meals to communities near the Mexican border.

“We are thrilled and honored,” Anahid Brakke, the nonprofit's president and CEO, said in a December statement. “We know that ending hunger in San Diego is an achievable goal if we listen to community needs, rely on data and invest in changes at the program and policy level.”

The money will be used to expand the Hunger Free Kids program. That initiative doesn't directly buy and distribute food, but helps advise and connect people with programs that do. The nonprofit works with school districts to offer meals throughout the year and helps people apply for the state's CalFresh Program, formerly known as food stamps.

The coalition was one of five groups around the country chosen for Save the Children's recently launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab . The offshoot wants to design and test "new solutions" for "rural America’s hardest-to-reach, most impoverished communities," according to a September announcement .

Recipients will gather for a three-day workshop in January to flesh out ideas before rolling out their plans over the next 12 months. The coalition will report back to Save the Children by Jan. 10, 2023.

The hope is that the pilot programs can eventually be scaled up and applied to broader swaths of the country.

The Mountain Empire region includes Tecate, Potrero, Boulevard, Campo and Jacumba. More than 3,200 residents face "nutrition insecurity," meaning they don't have daily access to three healthy meals, according to coalition data.

As of last summer, the nonprofit estimates that nearly one in three children county-wide experienced nutrition insecurity.

The group reported connecting more than a quarter-million children to meals in both 2020 and 2021. It pulled in about $1.2 million in contributions and grants in 2019, according to the most recent tax records available .

Save the Children is based in Connecticut and works worldwide. It earned more than $800 million in revenue in 2020, tax records show .

