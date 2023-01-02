Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown’s Kids ‘Don’t Stand a Chance’ Alongside Christine and Janelle’s ‘Well-Adjusted’ Children
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's five kids 'don't stand a chance' against Christine and Janelle Brown's 'well-adjusted' children.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have a Theory Why Meri Brown Hasn’t Left Kody: ‘She’s Doing It to Get Back at Him’
Could Meri Brown's decision to stay in her plural marriage to Kody Brown be part of a plot to get back at him? Some 'Sister Wives' fans think so.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Josh Seiter Pens Flirty Message to Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Amid Karine Staehle Split
Messy. The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is shooting his shot at Sister Wives star Christine Brown amid his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle. “Gorgeous,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 35, commented from his official Instagram account, under the mom of six’s December 6 post. Christine,...
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Repulsed After Kody Brown Reduces 2 of His Wives to Panting Dogs Trying to Get His Attention
Fans of TLC's 'Sister Wives' were repulsed by Kody Brown's statement where he reduced wives Christine and Janelle to dogs panting for his attention during part one of season 17 tell-all.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Robyn Out on ‘Pretending’ and Feigning Ignorance About Family Issues
Janelle Brown calls out her sister wife, Robyn Brown, for 'pretending' she's never heard of Kody's estrangement with her children on the 'Sister Wives' Season 17 finale.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Jana Duggar: What Does She Do For Money, Now That Her TV Days Are Over?
Jana Duggar was raised to believe that women are put on earth to marry and make babies. She grew up in a world where only men worked outside the home and built careers, and she watched as several of her sisters married young and started families before they were out of their teens.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
Kody Brown Confirms What ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Long Suspected; He Married Christine Brown for Her Family’s Status
Christine Brown was polygamist royalty, so Kody Brown married her. The shocking revelation confirms what 'Sister Wives' fans long suspected.
‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Says Kody Has a ‘Disturbing’ Approach to Marriage
Meri Brown is still fighting for her marriage on 'Sister Wives' but she says Kody has a disturbing approach to marriage.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Robyn Brown is ‘Lying’ After She Contradicts Herself in Resurfaced Clip From Season 16
Fans claim Robyn Brown is 'lying' after she once said that Kody Brown 'isn't run by one of his wives' after he claims two marriages were broken because the women treated her badly.
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Shocking New Information Revealed in Episode Descriptions for One-on-One Reunion Parts 2 and 3
The TV Guide episode descriptions for Part 2 and Part 3 of the 'Sister Wives' One-on-One reunion episode sheds light on the upcoming drama within the Brown family.
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Says ‘F-Off’ to His Wives and Kids Who Don’t Support Him
In a new 'Sister Wives' Season 17 clip, Kody Brown says whoever is not with him is against him and tells his wives and kids who disrespect him to 'F-off.'
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
From the moment that Jinger Duggar announced that she’d written a memoir, fans have been speculating about how her famously private family would react to the news. Thus far, Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly speak out on the matter. But not surprisingly,...
