americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
dornob.com
Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
Plane emergency as rookie pilot mistakes busy A1 ROAD for airport runway in ‘serious incident’
A PLANE emergency unfolded as a rookie pilot mistook a busy A1 road for an airport runway. The "serious incident" occurred when the pilot was undertaking his first solo night flight. An investigation report has now found the pilot mistook Newcastle International Airport for the bustling A1 dual carriageway which...
generalaviationnews.com
Diamond’s door flies off plane in flight
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. The DA40 Diamond Star’s rear door...
South Korea fires at North Korean drones after unmanned aircraft crossed the border
South Korea tracked the drones crossing from North Korea over what is known as the Military Demarcation Line between the two countries.
insideevs.com
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
TODAY.com
North Korea launches 5 drones into South Korea
North Korea launched five drones over South Korea on Monday, marking the first time since 2017. The escalation forced South Korea to suspend flights around airports and deploy their own drones in response. NBC’s Ali Arouzi reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
US News and World Report
North Korea Drone Entered No-Fly Zone in Seoul During Last Week's Intrusion - South Korea Military
SEOUL (Reuters) - A North Korean drone entered the northern end of a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea's presidential office in Seoul when it intruded into the South's airspace last week, the South's military said on Thursday. The drone was among five North Korean drones that crossed into the South...
Tech's biggest show is set to kick off in Las Vegas. Here's what to expect
A new take on a foldable phone. A pricey toilet sensor that monitors hydration and vitamin levels. And an AI-powered oven.
Aviation International News
Satcom Direct Begins Plane Simple Ka-band Tests on G550
Satcom Direct has mounted its Plane Simple Ka-band satcom antenna on the company’s Gulfstream 550, the first such installation on a business jet. Testing of the Ka-band satcom system will be done during normal flight operations in the G550 to validate the prototype satcom terminal and “finalize the design for optimized functionality,” according to Satcom Direct.
See why some European ski resorts are closed this year
Much of Europe is experiencing unseasonably warm weather conditions, with several countries in the continent recording their warmest January days. CNN's Isa Soares reports.
10 of the best new luxury hotels opening in Asia in 2023
From a remote luxury lodge in the Himalayas to urban sanctuaries sporting ambitious designs, we've rounded up 10 hotels and resorts scheduled to open in 2023.
Aviation International News
Bizav Flying Soars To New High in 2022, Says WingX
Despite the post-Covid bounce in business aircraft flight activity waning over the latter half of 2022—with December down 2 percent from a year ago—WingX Advance said it was still a record year. The more than 5.5 million business aircraft flights recorded globally by WingX last year was 10 percent higher year-over-year, 53 percent above 2020 levels, and 14.4 percent above 2019.
Australia's top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China
Australia's top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show.
Australia to purchase US-made HIMARS missile system
Australia on Thursday confirmed it is purchasing two advanced missile and rocket systems, including one used by Ukraine with devastating force against Russia, as deterrence to potential regional threats to its security.
Carscoops
The IAT T-Mad Is China’s Version Of The Tesla Cybertruck
This is the IAT T-Mad and it is, for lack of a better description, China’s answer to the Tesla Cybertruck. While it has only been showcased as a concept, the wild electric truck is expected to reach the production line. Presented for the first time at the Guangzhou Auto...
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Guinness World Records announced a juvenile bar-tailed godwit broke the record for the longest non-stop migration by a bird when it flew 8,435 miles from Alaska to Tasmania, Australia.
CNN
