americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
dornob.com

Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle

Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
generalaviationnews.com

Diamond’s door flies off plane in flight

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. The DA40 Diamond Star’s rear door...
TODAY.com

North Korea launches 5 drones into South Korea

North Korea launched five drones over South Korea on Monday, marking the first time since 2017. The escalation forced South Korea to suspend flights around airports and deploy their own drones in response. NBC’s Ali Arouzi reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Aviation International News

Satcom Direct Begins Plane Simple Ka-band Tests on G550

Satcom Direct has mounted its Plane Simple Ka-band satcom antenna on the company’s Gulfstream 550, the first such installation on a business jet. Testing of the Ka-band satcom system will be done during normal flight operations in the G550 to validate the prototype satcom terminal and “finalize the design for optimized functionality,” according to Satcom Direct.
Aviation International News

Bizav Flying Soars To New High in 2022, Says WingX

Despite the post-Covid bounce in business aircraft flight activity waning over the latter half of 2022—with December down 2 percent from a year ago—WingX Advance said it was still a record year. The more than 5.5 million business aircraft flights recorded globally by WingX last year was 10 percent higher year-over-year, 53 percent above 2020 levels, and 14.4 percent above 2019.
CNN

Australia to purchase US-made HIMARS missile system

Australia on Thursday confirmed it is purchasing two advanced missile and rocket systems, including one used by Ukraine with devastating force against Russia, as deterrence to potential regional threats to its security.
Carscoops

The IAT T-Mad Is China’s Version Of The Tesla Cybertruck

This is the IAT T-Mad and it is, for lack of a better description, China’s answer to the Tesla Cybertruck. While it has only been showcased as a concept, the wild electric truck is expected to reach the production line. Presented for the first time at the Guangzhou Auto...
CNN

CNN

