23 Stores Like Aritzia to Help You Elevate Your Wardrobe

Trendy, feminine and a little vintage, Canadian mega-retailer Aritzia has won over many hearts with their celebrity-favorite Super Puff coat, sexy slip dresses , and muted basics that go with everything. The draw? Quality clothes at a mid-range price point. With plenty of knitwear , a solid denim selection and a catalogue of brands including Calvin Klein and Citizens of Humanity, Aritzia is a purveyor of current, but classic fashion. Whether you’re searching for clothing stores like Aritzia that specialize in one thing (i.e knitwear or denim) or you’re looking for similar brands that are a tad more affordable, here are our 23 best picks to help you curate the elevated wardrobe you’ve been dreaming about.

Banana Republic

Why We Love It: It’s the epitome of classic style.

On the hunt for a quality coat or a solid pair of trousers? Banana Republic is the definition of classic style. With bold blouses and daring suits, the designs are both fashion-forward and timeless. Prices are a bit higher than Aritzia, but investment pieces will serve you for years to come.

Size range: XS to XL

Everlane

Why We Love It: Great basics, knitwear and denim made sustainably and ethically.

Did you know that 59 percent of Aritiza’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was made from sustainable fabrics? If you’re looking to shop at more stores that are doing better for the planet, Everlane is a great option with its relaxed silhouettes. The brand emphasizes environmentally conscious practices such as water conservation, reduced chemicals, clean leather, animal welfare and better factory conditions.

Size range: XXS to XXL

& Other Stories

Why We Love It: Wide selection of on-trend looks from ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles.

The Swedish fashion retailer, now under H&M, serves up a wide range of looks created in its three ateliers. From slip dresses to statement sweaters, you’ll find plenty of looks similar to Aritzia. Plus, & Other Stories also incorporates recycled and sustainable materials into its clothing. Planning to clean out your closet? You can bring your old pieces to a store to recycle them (and get a coupon for your efforts).

Size range: XS to L

Reformation

Why We Love It: Sustainable clothing and accessories that are great for special occasions.

Velvet tops, silk blouses, sleek dresses...if you love Aritzia, you probably know about Reformation. While the price point is higher, the pieces are well-made with the utmost commitment to sustainability.

Size range: XS to XL

Madewell

Why We Love It: Has a reliably great denim selection.

If you’re looking for a wide denim selection, we recommend checking out Madewell. Prices are comparable to Aritzia with a more varied jean selection (including overalls and petite sizes). Want to get rid of some of your old pairs? Bring them into a store to recycle and you’ll get $20 off a new pair.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Mango

Why We Love It: Fashion-forward pieces for everyone, including kids.

If you’re shopping for the kids in your life, Mango has plenty of ensembles to ensure they’re the most stylish ones on the playground. Herringboned coat ? Chelck. Tiny chunky cable knit ? You bet.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Zara

Why We Love It: Neutral basics and trendy pieces with splashes of color.

Like Aritzia, you’ll find plenty of staples in earthy tones at Zara. And when you need something with a pop of color, you’ll find it here, too. Zara’s endlessly rotating collections filled with classic cuts mean that shopping here is never boring.

Size range: XS to XL

Anthropologie

Why We Love It: Boho chic styles in tall and petite sizes.

Anthropologie (or Anthro, for short) is known for their big patterns and flowing dresses (which we’d happily fill our closets with any day). You’ll also find special occasion pieces like a pretty slip dress , daring one-shoulder gown or fabulously edgy faux-leather wrap dress here.

Size range: 0 to 16

Cider

Why We Love It: Social media-driven brand always serving the latest internet trends.

Cider’s got all the basics you love from Aritzia at half the cost. And if you love a good TikTok trend, this social-first retailer always has their finger on the pulse (like the Old Money Aesthetic that’s making the rounds right now).

Size range: XS to XL

Uniqlo

Why We Love It: Wallet-friendly pieces in classic silhouettes.

Flowy blouses, sweater dresses , cool cardigans—this Japanese retailer pretty much nails the Aritzia look at a lower price. We’re not saying no to that.

Size range: XS to XL

Girlfriend Collective

Why We Love It: Activewear made from recycled materials that’s comfy and cute.

If you shop at Aritzia for their activewear offerings, Girlfriend Collective offers an even wider selection (though in all fairness, it’s their specialty). From neon leggings (they also have neutrals) to staple sweatshirts , it’s never been easier to exercise in style.

Size range: XXS to 6XL

Quince

Why We Love It: Eco-friendly styles at a lower price point.

The slip dress that costs you $118 at Aritzia is $80 at Quince . And for that price, it’s also made of washable silk. Talk about a deal.

Size range: XS to XL

Naadam

Why We Love It: Beautiful and extensive cashmere selection.

Luxuriating in a pile of cashmere is something we’d all love to do and Naadam has plenty of options to choose from. Though they’re a bit more expensive than Aritzia in this department, the offerings are vastly larger and if you catch a sale, you can score pieces at nearly half the original price.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Theory

Why We Love It: Signature pants that can be worn everywhere.

If Theory is known for one thing, it’s their pants . Ultra-comfortable, stretchy and incredibly flattering, they’re made to be worn all day and anywhere. Our favorite? Their work pants that feel like anything but.

Size range: 00 to 18

Levi's

Why We Love It: Classic denim for every occasion.

For the ultimate denim selection look no further than legacy brand, Levi’s. Here, you’ll find a pair in every cut, fit and flare—and at a lower price, too.

Size range: 23 to 33 (waist)

Amour Vert

Why We Love It: Stylish wardrobe staples with a French twist.

At Amour Vert, you’ll find smart sweaters, sailor stripe turtlenecks and party-ready dresses with a sprinkling of the je ne sais quoi . In short, it’s the perfect place to shop if you want to add some Parisian fashion sense to your closet.

Size range: XS to XL

Sezane

Why We Love It: Closet essentials but make it French.

Speaking of French fashion, this powerhouse designer churns out the most delectable creations that instantly give you the French girl vibe you’ve been after but have no idea how to achieve. Blouses, dresses, coats, even the iconic bucket bag—they have it all.

Size range: XXS to XXXL

Revolve

Why We Love It: An emporium of trendy influencer looks.

Skin-tight dresses, cropped sweaters and Instagram-worthy swimsuits reign supreme at Superdown at a comparable (if not slightly lower) price point to Aritzia.

Size range: XXS to XL

Modern Citizen

Why We Love It: Elevated basics with a luxury touch.

Modern Citizen offers pieces that feel both classic and contemporary with a street-style edge. Think: Vegan leather skirts and one-shoulder knits.

Size range: XS to 3L

Frank and Oak

Why We Love It: Thoughtful basics made with sustainable practices.

So you love the Aritzia Super Puff coat? Well, Frank and Oak makes one , too, and it’s packed with vegan fibers said to outperform the traditional down feather. It’s also made of recycled polyester, is machine washable and will keep you warm in the negative degree weather. How’s that for a winter coat?

Size range: XS to XL

Why We Love It: Affordable essentials made with sustainable materials.

From the basic T-shirt to an understated sweater minidress, Cotton On creates staple pieces while making ambitious commitments to the planet, including using renewable energy, recycled packaging and sourcing sustainable textiles.

Size range: XXXS to XL

Why We Love It: Of the moment pieces that make you feel like you stepped off the runway.

Edikted has “fashion influencer” written all over it. If you’re ready to relive the heyday of low-rise jeans, crop tops and mini dresses, this retailer will let you do so affordably.

Size range: XS to XL

Why We Love It: Vintage-inspired, non-seasonal pieces ethically produced in Europe.

New Swedish ready-to-wear label Djerf Avenue launched in 2019, bringing Y2K fashion sense to the forefront. Like Aritzia, the brand offers upscale basics that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Size range: XXS to XXXL

