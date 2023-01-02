ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on the line in Bills-Bengals

By Sneaky Joe
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebWVF_0k0thTOJ00

The Bills and Bengals enter Monday night with the most combined wins for a Monday Night Football game ever.

Past Week 17's matchup featuring two top AFC teams, on primetime, the game matters in the standings as well. The Bills are in the driver seat for the one-seed in the AFC, but can be bumped to the passenger seat with a loss.

With the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Bills need to beat the Bengals, if they don't want to rely upon the Jarrett Stidham-led Raiders next week to beat the Chiefs.

For the Bills, there are two paths to clinching the AFC one-seed, a first round bye, and home field throughout the playoffs.

Two wins over the Bengals and Patriots. It's that simple. Win your two remaining games and you lock in the one-seed.

If the Bills drop a game, they'll need help. If they lose to the Bengals, the Bills will need losses by the Chiefs to the Raiders and the Bengals to the Ravens in Week 18 to get the one-seed.

With the Chiefs playing on Saturday in Week 18, it's possible the Bills would know they can't get the one-seed before their game even begins with the Patriots.

If the Bills were to beat the Bengals, and the Chiefs get upset by the Raiders next Saturday, the Bills would be playing for nothing against New England. The one-seed would already be clinched.

If you look at the New York Times Playoff Simulator, before Bills-Bengals kicks off, the Bills have a 45% chance to get the one-seed. The Chiefs have a 41% chance and the Bengals are at 13%.

Should the Bills defeat the Bengals, their odds will increase to 82% for the one-seed. A loss and their odds plummet to 10%.

If there's any doubt in your mind about how valuable it is to clinch the top-seed in the AFC, let me put your mind at ease. There is a massive difference.

If the Bills are the one, their path to the Super Bowl would likely include a home game against the AFC South winner or the Chargers, and then the winner of Chiefs-Bengals at home.

If the Bills don't get the one, their most likely spot is the three-seed. Their path as the three would be a home game against most likely Baltimore, and then two road games against the Bengals and Chiefs, assuming all the favorites would win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yLv0_0k0thTOJ00
Photo credit Losi and Gangi

