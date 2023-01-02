ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Dollywood to hold auditions for 2023 entertainment team

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: (Jan. 5)--Audition slots at Dollywood for Jan 21 and 22 are all full. Those interested in auditioning can still go to Spartanburg, SC or make an online submission to audition. ----------------------- Dollywood is inviting dancers, singers, and the like to audition for its...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WTVC

$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee, poaching investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy