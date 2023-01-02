Read full article on original website
Warren County Health Department Administrator Link Expects Two More Peaks of Respiratory Illness
In the midst of flu season, Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link says typically three peaks of respiratory illness are seen, with the first one occurring early in October:. “It is just still that time of the year when we are just seeing a lot of respiratory illness. Typically...
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Utility Services Assistance Available Locally Through the Knox County Health Department
Utility services assistance is available with the Knox County Health Department through their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “LIHEAP is the energy assistance program that not only serves Ameren customers, but we also serve West Central FS if you have propane, Spoon River Electric...
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
Home stretch for construction of Macomb’s new middle school
It’s been more than 50 years since a new school building opened in Macomb. That will change this year. Several classrooms are already completed in the new middle school building, according to Superintendent Patrick Twomey. He said the heavy construction work is done and much that remains is finishing work.
Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page
UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
2022 was a good year for Big River Resources
Big River Resources President and CEO David Zimmerman says 2022 was a good strong year for the company:. “So, 2022 was what I would call a very strong year for Big River Resources. First and foremost, everyone was safe through the year. All of our employees and staff came through and just performed wonderfully through the year. From a profitability standpoint gonna be one of our better years”
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
Galesburg Council approve grants for pair of Knox St. businesses and Discovery Depot
Galesburg City Council approved two grants under the Women and/or Minority-owned business programs on Tuesday night. President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development Ken Springer spoke to the council in support of the applicants; Brittany’s Beautique and All-Star Sports Academy both located on E. Knox St.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
AT&T works to restore Colona phone service
The Colona Police Department said Wednesday that many AT&T phone customers in Colona are without service. A representative with the Police Department spoke to AT&T today and they confirmed a major outage with an original forecasted fix date of February 2nd, according to the Colona Police Facebook page. “This outage...
MPD Investigator Kramer Says to Be on the Lookout for IRS and Tax Scams
Scams are unfortunately everywhere. With the first of the year here, be on the lookout for IRS and tax scams. The so called ‘bad actors’ will contact by phone, email, mail, or text messaging claiming you owe money and that you will go to prison if you don’t pay, anything to try and get some quick money or personal information. Monmouth Police Department Investigator Josh Kramer offers these steps to follow if you encounter a scam:
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
