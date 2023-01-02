Read full article on original website
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
ABC's 'The View' hosts awkwardly discuss cheating spouses amid T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach affair
ABC's "The View" had a lengthy discussion of how one would handle a cheating spouse Thursday, amid the network's drama with lovebird co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
epicstream.com
Al Roker Net Worth: The Life and Career of The Today Show Weatherman
Al Roker is finally out of the hospital after returning following Thanksgiving Day. As a longtime weatherman of NBC's The Today Show and co-host on 3rd Hour Today, many worry about the journalist's health. Table of Contents. Thankfully, he's now recovering and may soon grace the small screens again. As...
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Savannah Guthrie Cheerfully Enjoys Christmas With Kids After Admitting Holiday Is Difficult To Celebrate Without Her Dad
A bittersweet celebration. Savannah Guthrie was all smiles while enjoying Christmas festivities with her family. The Today show host recently revealed the specific importance of the holiday, as it is also her late father's birthday."Hope yours was very merry 🎄," Guthrie wrote alongside a sweet snap of the 50-year-old broadcast journalist, her husband, Michael Feldman, 54, and their two children, Vale, 8, and Charles, 6.SAVANNAH GUTHRIE HEARTBREAKINGLY ADMITS SHE 'HOLDS ON TO CHRISTMAS EVEN HARDER NOW' SINCE LOSING HER DAD AT AGE 16During the TODAY All Day streaming special, Holidays in my House, on Friday, December 23, the mom-of-two opened...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
Bethenny Frankel calls Jeff Lewis ‘bitter’ in explosive ‘WWHL’ with Andy Cohen
Bethenny Frankel clashed with Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen over her “Housewives” rewatch podcast, “ReWives,” during a fiery exchange on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday. “No one has a recap show for ‘Housewives,'” the “Flipping Out” alum, 52, sarcastically told the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, referencing podcasts like Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts In a Pod.” The shady remark caused Frankel to clarify that she was different from the other “Housewives” because she “wasn’t let go by Bravo” and is not “a disgruntled employee.” Lewis then admitted that he was “fired” from his interior design show, prompting...
Madame Noire
Tia Mowry Is ‘Excited’ To Spend The Holidays With Cory Hardrict Despite Divorce
Tia Mowry will be spending the holidays with her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict and their two children, despite their ongoing divorce. The Sister, Sister star revealed the surprising news during an interview with TMZ this week. “Family is family, no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” the...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Grayson Chrisley Thinks the Family's Reality Show Is the Least ‘Interesting’ Thing About Him
Grayson Chrisley doesn’t really know what to make of his reality show stardom because it’s basically a job he was born into. From the sounds of it, he’s not going to miss Chrisley Knows Best while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars. Speaking with his big sis Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, the 16-year-old reality star admitted that he doesn’t think the USA Network show is “interesting.” He added, “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.” Grayson also shared what it’s like to be on TV...
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Is "Working on a New Apartment" in NYC: Here's What We Know
The WWHL host is currently working on a new home in NYC — and "finishing" another house at the same time. Andy Cohen currently lives in a jaw-dropping apartment in New York City's West Village neighborhood, and as the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently revealed, he's hard at work on a new incredible nearby apartment.
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 5 Years Of Working With 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb Despite Feud Rumors
A major milestone! The Tuesday, January 3, episode of Today marked the fifth anniversary of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb becoming co-anchors.The duo — who are rumored to be frenemies behind close doors — celebrated the accomplishment on-air after the network ran a video montage highlighting some of their best moments together."The stuff we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that's not on TV," Kotb, clad in a bright yellow pantsuit, declared afterward, as the ladies and a few of their costars raised a glass of champagne. "I was just thinking...
'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Last-Ditch Plea REVEALED: TV Junkman Asks Frank Fritz To 'Return & Save The Show'
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is allegedly hopeful his old partner Frank Fritz will be open to making a comeback on History's antique-hunting reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after insiders came forward with behind-the-scenes details.The pair had become a regular fixture on the hit series, serving as co-hosts since its debut in 2010. Fritz later revealed in July 2021 that he was released from the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe amid their feud.Since then, Wolfe has made an impassioned, last-ditch plea to his old partner to "return and save American Pickers," well-placed show insiders claim....
Quavo Posts Heartbreaking Tribute Song to Takeoff, ‘Without You’
Quavo posted a touching tribute song Wednesday night to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Titled “Without You,” the song is a heartfelt and heartbreaking reminisce that plays as Quavo sits and smokes a blunt, looking down and rocking gently in a chair. Tears rolling down my eyes Can’t tell you how many times I cried Days ain’t the same without you I don’t know if I’m the same without you The song then gives various memories of their years together, before moving into the chorus, which also concludes the song: “I wish I had a time...
TODAY.com
Savannah and Hoda mark 5 years of co-hosting TODAY together
Five years ago, Savannah Guthrie welcomed Hoda Kotb as her co-anchor of TODAY. Watch as they look back down memory lane full of laughter, love and fun.Jan. 3, 2023.
