Accidental ingestion of cannabis edibles by kids rises with legalization
As more U.S. states legalize marijuana, the number of preschoolers accidentally eating cannabis "edibles" is rising in tandem, a new study shows.
Health Headlines: New medicine could help kick vaping and nicotine addiction
BOSTON, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. And much like cigarette smoking, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial of a plant-based product that has been tested on cigarette smokers to see if it helps people hooked on vaping.
THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.
As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Deadly fentanyl hybrids and substitutes could fuel 2023’s opioid crisis
The drug trade continues to evolve, and the U.S. must continue to evolve with it.
During the 1920s, the gov't poisoned alcohol- They continued to use the deadly additives for seven years
The history of the "Noble Experiment" of Prohibition begins in the 1920s. In 1926 the government began mandating that poisons be added to industrial alcohol to discourage people from drinking it. On Jan. 17, 1920, the United States went 'dry.' The National Prohibition Act banned all the country's wine, liquor, and beer. As a result, Americans became creative in finding ways to undermine the National Prohibition Act. [i]
Drinking lots of water can help reduce the effects of aging
MIAMI - We all know if you're going to be outside in the heat or exercising, it's important to drink water to stay hydrated. Water is also essential for day-to-day bodily functions and maintaining skin health. But drinking enough water is also associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, dying early or being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday. "The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life," said study author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher in the Laboratory of...
Vaping May Not Help Smokers Quit Tobacco Use
A new study, published in Tobacco Control, by George Washington University researchers found that adults who vape and smoke are likely to stay long-term smokers. It is a common assumption that vaping helps smokers transition to no or low tobacco smoke use, so this study highlights the need for further research on smoking and vaping behavior.
What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Smoking
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up cigarettes can be excruciating, with cravings and withdrawal symptoms lingering for weeks, especially if you aren’t strongly motivated. Yet, just minutes after that first smoke-free breath, your body starts to change for the better. And with all the healthy breaths...
Gov. signs school security legislation into law; building blueprints required
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that requires the administrators of all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement agencies in an electronic format. In August, Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds...
Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in on risks of the new XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant
The subvariant of Omicron is now spreading around the country, and is dominant in New England. Top public health experts are sounding the alarm about a relatively new COVID subvariant. That includes Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Jha took to Twitter Wednesday to inform the public...
You are 'here': A smoker's guide to quitting
When you're at the mall or on a hike, there's usually a map somewhere with an "X" that says, "You are here." If you're a smoker, you may be at the point where you want to stop, but need a guide for how to get from the "here" of smoking to the "there" of not smoking.
Dry January - or why not a Dry Year? The benefits of alcohol abstinence in a timeline.
Dry January is an international "event" - original started in the UK in 2013. The idea was and still is, to show off the incredible benefits of a alcohol free time. In January many now want to step on the “alcohol brake” and treat their liver to a few relieving detox weeks – not only because during the cold months the amount of defense cells in the body can be reduced by alcohol, and they may even be destroyed. Your body could become more vulnerable to infections as a result. But many people also want to check how difficult it is for them to stay without a beer after work, a glass of wine with dinner, or a weekend drink, in general.
Fighting the holiday blues? Drinking may not be the answer. How Dry January can help
The pandemic intensified the loneliness and increased alcohol consumption many people experience around the holidays. Can cutting out alcohol for a month help? Here’s what experts say.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma
The DEA has expressed concerns to ADHD medication manufacturers that 'aggressive marketing practices' may be contributing to excessive prescriptions.
