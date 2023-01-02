ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Auburn transfer QB target withdraws from portal

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn won’t be getting the services of Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, but it seems as if no other team will, either.

McCall was the No. 2 transfer quarterback in 247Sports’ portal rankings, but according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, he won’t be entering the portal at all. It seems as if McCall will stay at Coastal Carolina for another year, ending the sweepstakes for what would have been one of the most anticipated prospects in the portal.

Hugh Freeze and the Tigers were set to host McCall in an effort to woo him to the Plains, but McCall canceled his visit at the last moment and did not reschedule due to an “academic issue”. This appears to be the only visit he had set up, and it appears he’s now withdrawn his name from the portal and is expected to continue to play for Coastal Carolina this coming season.

Auburn has not brought a transfer quarterback in as of yet, and it’s looking unlikely that the team will do so as the marquee prospects come off the board.

