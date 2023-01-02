Read full article on original website
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023
The stalwart home furnishings chain is moving on from a high-profile early-December closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, IKEA.com, and Thrillest.com.
The Aldi dupes that helped budget retailer hit record £1.4billion in Christmas sales
Aldi has revealed that sales reached £1.4 billion in the UK and Ireland for the first time in December as many families opted for Christmas on a budget amid the cost-of-living crisis.
UPDATE 2-Aldi UK's December sales up 26% as shoppers seek savings
Highlights strong sales of fresh meat, desserts, cheese. Pledges lowest UK grocery prices in 2023 'no matter what'. LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales in December rose 26% compared to the previous year, reflecting the opening of new stores and consumers' search for savings in a cost-of-living crisis.
Mango publishes tier 3 factory list as part of new sustainability strategy
Fashion retailer Mango has become “one of the first major fashion companies in Spain” to publish its tier 3 factory list, following on from the release of its tier 1 and 2 suppliers. It comes as part of the company's new sustainability strategy, ‘Sustainable Vision 2030’, through which...
Shoppers are racing to Aldi to bag stunning foot stools for the bargain price of £1.99
ALDI is known for its selection of special buys, which are great deals, but when they're gone, they're gone. That means when there's something worth getting your hands on, you've got to get down there sharpish to make sure you don't miss out. Items available vary greatly from homewares to...
Walmart, Kroger, Target & Amazon among major retailers slammed for ‘mistakes’ that cost shoppers – what to look out for
MAJOR retailers have been getting slammed for “mistakes” that cost shoppers - here’s what to look out for. The past year has been a difficult one for several businesses, including retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and Target. With a rise in prices, a diminishing workforce, and the...
50 major retail chains that no longer exist
At the start of this decade, many of America's beloved major retailers announced that they'd be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy's, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It's a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says
After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
Discount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK
German discount supermarket chain Aldi enjoyed record UK sales during the Christmas trading period, it announced Tuesday, as the country struggles with soaring prices. Sales during December topped £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), up more than 26 percent from a year earlier, with the company profiting also from food and drink purchases during the football World Cup, according to a statement.
The year in retail: Store openings, collaborations and consolidation
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In the face of a tough year, retail has been forced to evolve online and off. Bricks-and-mortar multi-brand retailers are already up against competition from e-commerce natives, high acquisition costs, unpredictable inventory and demand, and difficult profit targets. Now, they’re also dealing with volatile consumer behaviour, as higher interest rates, raised inflation, rising energy bills and expectations of a recession have made shoppers less confident about the state of the economy. At the same time, online luxury retailers that saw a burst in sales during the pandemic are facing consolidation and a plateauing, meaning a rethink in strategy.
Sainsbury’s to pay at least £11 an hour for 127,000 lowest-paid workers
Third pay increase in year gives staff 7.3% rise amid fierce competition to retain and recruit employees
Marketplaces Are Taking Over Ecommerce. Here's What Retailers Can Gain by Joining the Movement Now.
It's not too late to transition to the marketplace model. In fact, it's even more advantageous during moments of economic uncertainty. Here's why.
Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report
Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
Snap and Amazon Fashion create new AR Shopping Experience
Snap and Amazon Fashion have partnered to bring new Virtual Try-On (VTO) experiences to Snapchat users. The social media and retail giants are hoping their combined services will attract some of the 1.4 billion people forecast to use augmented reality on their smartphones in 2023. Mobile shopping is a fast...
UPDATE 1-Britain's Sainsbury's raises staff pay again
LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Wednesday it would raise pay for its 127,000 hourly paid workers to at least 11 pounds ($13.24) an hour from February as it looks to attract and retain staff in a tight labour market. Britain's second largest grocer after...
Amazon testing partnership with Staples, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states
According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at a Staples store (source).
January sales 2023 – live: Today’s best deals from Dyson, Currys, M&S and more
While January often gets a bad rep (read: bleak weather and post-Christmas blues), it’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and pretend to keep them), but also a great time to bag a bargain.Serving up a third helping of deals – following the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas – the January sales see everything from fashion and beauty to tech, housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month.With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter set to take part, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023 – whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, make over your interiors or save on a pricey bit of tech.From Nintendo Switch consoles, mattresses and air fryers to headphones and skincare, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals in the January sales below.Read more:January sales 2023: What are the best deals? Best deals in the Amazon January sale 2023Best January sales deals on fashion and clothing Best deals on air fryers in the January sales
Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $6
We’re already a few days into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a couple days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.
Discover Lidl: The Grocery Chain Loved by Bargain Hunters, College Students, and Middle-Income Shoppers Alike
Lidl is a German discount supermarket chain that has been expanding in the US since 2017 when it opened its first stores in Virginia and North Carolina. Photo by(Dennis M2/Flickr)
