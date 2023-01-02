Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Thomas Sentenced For Elkhart County Barn Fires
ELKHART — An Elkhart woman involved in setting multiple barns in northern Indiana on fire has received a 10-year sentence. Sherry L. Thomas, 33, Elkhart, was charged with arson, a level 4 felony. Seven additional arson charges, as well as a contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
WANE-TV
2017 killings suspect held in Wells County, could appear in Allen Superior Court soon
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Dustin Neal, the man charged with the macabre stabbing deaths of two people in 2017, is no stranger to the criminal court system here. The 35-year-old charged in Allen County Friday with two counts murder, two counts felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in death, went straight from the Plainfield Correctional Facility to Wells County Jail because of an outstanding warrant. Neal is alleged to have violated a protective order in August 2020. The charge was filed in October of the same year, according to court documents.
wfft.com
Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
Your News Local
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
WANE-TV
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 9400 block of East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Carolyn M. Lenske was the victim of fraud, having $2,000 stolen. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan....
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Church Of God To Hold Grand Opening
WARSAW — The Warsaw Church of God will be hosting its grand opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. The celebration services will be held at the Warsaw Church of God, 1059 Rozella Road, Warsaw. Refreshments will be provided, and there will...
inkfreenews.com
L.I.T.E. To Hold Author Discussion On Coping With Grief
MILFORD — Living In Transition Effectively will be hosting an author discussion with Thomas L. Rose, author of “Balloon in a Box — Coping with Grief,” at 6 p.m. Jan. 16, at Milford Methodist Meeting House, 210 W. Catherine St., Milford. “Balloon in a Box —...
inkfreenews.com
ProPEL US 30 To Have Local Office Hours Next Week
WARSAW — Those behind the ProPEL U.S. 30 study looking at the future usage of the highway are having local office hours in Warsaw soon. People may learn more about the study and provide feedback from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St. More input may be offered from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the New Haven Community Center, 7500 SR 930E.
inkfreenews.com
New United Way Of Allen County Chief Begins
FORT WAYNE — The United Way of Allen County is starting the new year with new leadership. Robert Haworth began his term Tuesday as president and chief executive officer. He was named to the post in November, succeeding interim CEO/Chief Financial Officer Greg Johnson. Johnson stepped in when former CEO Matthew Purkey resigned in March to take another job.
inkfreenews.com
Woodlawn Hospital Welcomes First Baby In Fulton County
ROCHESTER — Sorin Kai Neal was welcomed as the first baby born in Fulton County at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Neal was born on Jan. 1 to Damien Matthew Neal and Madeline Martinez. Local businesses donated gifts to welcome the New Year’s baby. Donations were received from Webb’s Pharmacy, First...
inkfreenews.com
Climie Named Mayor’s ‘Citizen of the Year’
ROCHESTER — Judy Climie was named Mayor Ted Denton’s “2022 Citizen of the Year” during his Dec. 28 State of the City address at Fulton Historical Society Museum. Denton commented Climie moved to Rochester “in the retirement mode, but nobody told her you got to slow down.
inkfreenews.com
Lease Agreement For Office Space Approved For Warsaw’s Fire Territory
WARSAW — A lease agreement for renting office space for Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s administrative staff has been approved. WWFT’s board approved the agreement during a Jan. 3 meeting. The office is located just west of Warsaw’s City Hall at 119 W. Center St., Suite B. Lease payment will be $1,000 per month, with the annual amount already being budgeted for by WWFT. The lease agreement was approved by the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety on Dec. 16.
inkfreenews.com
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Is Jan. 19
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s Free Community Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Catholic Church parking lot. The public is invited to this free meal, which will include goulash, garlic bread, corn, fruit and cookies in a carry-out container to take and eat in the comfort of home.
WOWO News
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
