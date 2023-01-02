Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Discover the Best Washington State Parks on Free Days
The Washington State Discover Pass allows vehicle access to millions of acres of state recreation land. While the pass is priced at $35 for a year of access, there are 12 dates in 2023 where the pass is not required. Vehicle access is free. Jan. 1 was the first fee-free day.
thurstontalk.com
Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge
Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington Coast. Take a front row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington Coast.
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
If you're ever craving pancakes, what's the first place that comes to mind? Pancake houses, of course! These restaurants are the go-to place if you want flapjacks done right. The chefs don't just do pancakes justice, they also cook plenty of other yummy dishes, drinks, and sides that keep people coming back. Depending on where you go, you can probably order some pancakes at any time of the day. A lot of them function like diners or have the right vibes for guests to enjoy their meals.
Wind Advisory in effect for east Puget Sound lowlands; breezy elsewhere
SEATTLE — Here we blow again!. If you have Christmas inflatables lying in the yard or a big pile of leaves you have yet to put into the yard waste bin, now might be the time to move them. As a very large and powerful low-pressure storm system moves...
Washington State Trooper Roasts Tri-Cities Drivers Worst Habit
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now and yes there seem to be a lot of bad drivers that live here. A local Washinton State Trooper obviously thinks the same after pointing out one bad habit Tri-Cities drivers have. Washington State Trooper Points Out Tri-Cities Bad...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Interstate Bridge Replacement team has told multiple half-truths
The Reflector’s Dec. 19 article titled “Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion” only told part of the story. This continues to be nothing more than a light rail project in search of a bridge, just like the failed Columbia River Crossing. For the past...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Dec. 31 results in 198 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted the final in its series of High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis Dec. 31 to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the New Year’s Eve patrol on Interstate 5...
nbcrightnow.com
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023
Tri-Cities, Wash. - Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron...
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
beachconnection.net
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
q13fox.com
Proposed bill in WA to reduce unneeded packaging
Those oversized boxes filled with bubble wrap and packing peanuts may soon be a thing of the past. Some Washington state lawmakers are pushing the "Washington Recycling and Packaging" or "WRAP" act.
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
When Will Low Carbon Tax Begin to Raise WA Gas Prices?
Many drivers are confused over the concept of the WA state low-carbon fuel standard that will soon cause prices to edge upward. Low carbon fuel 'tax' will cause prices to rise after February. Unlike a gas tax, which you see posted at the pump when you fill your vehicle, this...
Chronicle
Grace Period for Late Fees, Civil Penalties on Unpaid Washington Tolls Ends March 2023
Washington state drivers who are late in paying their toll road fees would do well to remember that the grace period for late fees on unpaid tolls ends on March 1, 2023. In July 2021, a revamped Good to Go! toll system was launched, at which time the Washington State Department of Transportation stopped charging late fees and civil penalties on all express toll lanes, bridges, and tunnels in the state. WSDOT also stopped requesting registration holds from the state Department of Licensing due to unpaid tolls.
Tri-City Herald
Readers had lots of questions about other drivers’ behaviors in 2022. Here are their top 10
OK drivers, it’s time for review. Doug Dahl, Target Zero manager communications lead, answers questions about road laws, safe driving habits and general police practices every Monday. Here are the 10 Road Rules columns most popular with readers in 2022. You’re driving the speed limit ... so do you...
nbcrightnow.com
3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
Washington Examiner
Washington gas prices drop slightly
(The Center Square) - After over 12 straight weeks of price drops, Washington fuel prices are still falling but have slowed to a crawl. Starting the last week of September the price of gas fell double digits week over week, until this week and the week prior. On Monday, the...
Comments / 1