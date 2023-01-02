ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
TheStreet

KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
