Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Popculture
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
McDonald's shopper is in shock over the new price of the combo he ordered
A McDonald's shopper is in shock over the new price of the combo he ordered. The food establishment was once known for its inexpensive meals. But people note the charges are almost as high as sit-down restaurants.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral Location
Photo byBy Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ESPN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon
Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant
Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken overPhoto byMcDonald. McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.
I used to be a Starbucks barista. Here are the 5 hot drinks everyone should order.
After working at the popular chain for almost a year, I like to warm up with coffee drinks like the caramel macchiato and teas like Honey Citrus Mint.
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing
The restaurant is reportedly closing due to underperformance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com and ClevelandJewishNews.com.
Thrillist
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
