Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum Advancing Battery Sustainability Through Multi-Year 2nd Life Partnership
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum are pleased to announce a strategic partnership through a multi-year supply contract agreement for second-life batteries. Lohum is Mercedes-Benz Energy’s first partner in Asia as both companies continue to push sustainability across of the battery supply chain. This agreement includes Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum committing to a minimum offtake schedule of 50MWh per annum across multiple 2 nd life module variants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005447/en/ Left to Right - Justin Lemmon, Co-founder and Head of International Operations of Lohum & Gordon Gassman, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy
The renewed 'Made in America' wave is going to make stuff like clothing and electronics more expensive
Your iPhone could get more expensive, as Apple — like many companies — plans to shift some of its supply chain back to the US.
Good News Network
World’s First Solar Car Goes into Production – a 4 Passenger EV That Can Run on the Sun
The world’s first solar car has begun production—a 4-5 passenger EV that hails a new chapter in automotive history. The Dutch company Lightyear officially commenced assembly of its first vehicle, aptly titled ‘Lightyear 0’, becoming the first automotive firm to manufacture an electric vehicle that generates a realistic amount of charge via sunlight.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Dark chocolate from popular brands may contain heavy metals, report finds
WASHINGTON — Is dark chocolate a "healthier" alternative? A Consumer Reports investigation says otherwise. Aside from its richer and bittersweet flavor, people tend to reach for dark chocolate thanks to its suggested ties to heart health. However, Consumer Reports research suggests popular dark chocolate bars contain high levels of cadmium and lead — heavy metals linked to health issues.
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Nuclear is not the answer to the UK’s energy requirements
In his letter (22 December), Tom Smith describes the problems of storing the radioactive waste that is being produced by the UK nuclear reactors, and says that we need more honesty about these issues. The latter is also true of other problems with “new nuclear build”. Take, for example, the proposed Sizewell C reactor on the east coast.
Looking ahead: Top food and agriculture stories for 2023
Every year at FoodPrint we look back on the big events in the world of food and agriculture and try to predict what might happen in the year ahead. This past year was an eventful and turbulent one, with soaring inflation, war in Ukraine and continued climate mayhem, none of which makes guessing what might come next any easier. Many of our predictions are bleak, about bad situations probably becoming worse. How we as a nation respond is where the variables lie: there's a great need for change, change that large institutions will likely fight. But we maintain a sliver of hope that these dire situations could be the wakeup call policymakers and corporations need as we head into 2023.
MotorAuthority
Nio rolls out 500-kw charger, automated battery swap station
As it continues to roll out new electric vehicles, Nio is also making it easier for its customers to integrate charging into their busy lifestyles. At the company's recent Nio Day event held in Hefei, China, Nio presented new charging infrastructure alongside the new EC7 and redesigned ES8 SUVs. Nio,...
Billings consumers, restaurants struggling with inflation
Not only is Veltkamp dealing with product shortages, but if and when he can get his items, inflation has nearly doubled some of his costs.
Amazon's plastic packaging was reportedly found thousands of miles away at illegal dump sites in India
Plastic packaging has been found to release noxious odors at waste sites and can emit toxic chemicals into the air after they are burned.
architizer.com
Airbus NIS Engine Factory // The Living
This new building is a model for sustainable factories of the future. It is also part of a broader strategy to rapidly decarbonize the aviation industry. Beyond the boundaries of typical architecture, our project aims to advance both sustainable construction and sustainable manufacturing. The building involves several unique approaches to...
myscience.org
Alumnus Henk Arntz has big ambitions in sustainability
Suncom Energy, the startup created by Mechanical Engineering alumnus Henk Arntz, is making quite a name for itself as it boosts industry’s sustainability. Recently, Henk Arntz, CEO of Suncom Energy, marched away with the Industry Innovators Award 2022, having won both the jury prize and the audience prize. He also had the opportunity to pitch his idea during the Dragons’ Den of Transition. The startup founded by Arntz, alumnus of the department of Mechanical Engineering, is regarded as a promising agent for change as the industrial sector moves towards sustainability. He wants to build the Netherlands’ first concentrated solar thermal energy storage facility, using compact parabolic mirrors to supply renewable heat 24/7 to bakeries, glasshouses and saunas.
qhubonews.com
The up-to-date version of American manufacturing requires state-of-the-art tools that are much more sophisticated than those utilized by prior generations
More skilled workers are needed to operate high-tech tools in factories. Getty Images. The U.S. Navy is beginning to build 12 top-of-the-line nuclear submarines , with the first one scheduled to be completed by 2027. But it is missing a critical ingredient: many of an estimated 50,000 skilled workers to get the job done. It also lacks a reliable supply chain and the infrastructure to build the massive vessels.
fashionunited.com
Widespread adoption of Meta's metaverse is yet to take off
It has been well over a year since Facebook became Meta. The social media giant announced the name change amid a flurry of corporate crises and scandals, but mainly to represent itself as a broad spectrum of technology applications rather than ‘just’ a social media platform. Meta promised...
Chubb Announces Global Climate Business Unit to Help Combat and Manage Climate Change
A company-wide effort to "support progress towards resiliency and net zero" – Chubb Chairman. /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb (NYSE: CB) announced today the launch of a new global climate business unit, drawing on the company's extensive technical capabilities in underwriting and risk engineering and bringing together Chubb units engaged in traditional, alternative and renewable energy, climate tech, agribusiness and risk engineering services. The new business unit will provide a full spectrum of insurance products and services to businesses engaged in developing or employing new technologies and processes that help reduce the dependence on carbon. It will also provide risk management and resiliency services to help those managing the impact of climate change. Together these businesses already generated more than.
schleich® Announces Global Sustainability Initiative
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- schleich ®, a leading international toy manufacturer and supplier of realistic animal figures, today announces a new global initiative with the goal of producing figurines and playsets that are made exclusively of sustainable materials by 2027. To ensure resources are used for as long as possible, schleich ® is optimizing and certifying all products and packaging in accordance with the Cradle to Cradle ® sustainability principle through a close collaboration with the renowned consultancy institute and innovation partner EPEA GmbH. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005347/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel Investing Millions in New National research institute in energy storage
Bar-Ilan University and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology have won a call published by the Ministry of Energy for the establishment of a national research institute in the field of energy storage. The aim of the institute is to encourage Israel’s energy sector to take a leap forward in response to national strategic challenges, with an eye toward global applications, as well as to train cadres of future experts in the field and facilitate the transfer of innovative technologies from the academic environment to industry.
swineweb.com
Minnesota pig farmers invited to improve on-farm sustainability, By Diane Dewitte
In today’s culture we hear the term sustainability used in many different contexts — from concerns about the environment and food production to fashion and cosmetics. In basic terms, sustainability relates to a method of using a resource so that it is not depleted or permanently damaged. In...
marinelink.com
Maersk Completes Acquisition of Logistics Firm Martin Bencher
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announced it has completed its $61 million acquisition of Danish project logistics company Martin Bencher Group. “With the addition of Martin Bencher, we are strengthening our ability to offer project logistics services to our global clients while providing a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries. As such, Martin Bencher really is an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy,” said Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director in Europe of Maersk.
