WSPY NEWS
Coroner's office identifies man found dead in Plano pond
The Kendall County Coroner's Office says the man who was found dead in a pond in Plano on Monday is nineteen-year-old Daniel E. Rolf, of Montgomery. Rolf had previously been reported missing. Police were called to the pond, which is in a wooded area behind the 700 block of South...
WSPY NEWS
Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant
The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
WIFR
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a vehicle vs. a semi-truck in Lynnville, Ill. First responders arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road for aid. During the investigation, Ogle County deputies learned that the woman drove through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a semi-truck.
WSPY NEWS
Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake
A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident
Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap
Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
WIFR
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Stolen Truck/Crash Leads to Arrests
On December 31, 2022, at 2:57 PM, Joliet Police Officers located a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been previously reported stolen from Bolingbrook, northbound on Essington Road from West Jefferson Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near Essington Road and Fiday Road. The truck stopped briefly but then fled from the traffic stop westbound on Fiday Road at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the reckless manner in which the driver was operating the truck.
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Rain and milder temps to start the workweek. Rain and milder temps to start the workweek. Cloudy skies will stick with us this last day of 2022. Look for rain by late afternoon.
walls102.com
Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies
MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.
rockfordscanner.com
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
50 patients evacuated from Rockford nursing home after laundry fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement. According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9:58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue. Staff initially used a fire […]
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
