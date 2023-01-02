MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO