Richest billionaires in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
Where people in every state are moving to most
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary. The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between […]
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
STUDY: Where you live affects your life expectancy
Did you know the average life expectancy in the United States is 79.11 years?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
The Poorest Town in Every State
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. Among many findings of the five-year ACS estimates are the U.S.national median household annual income from 2017 through 2021 reached $69,021, […]
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
WIS-TV
Minimum wage increased in 23 states
(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise. As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes. The increases will affect nearly...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Comments / 3