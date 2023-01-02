With their loss to the 49ers last Sunday, the Raiders are officially out of the playoffs. Now the focus shifts to other priorities. Namely the draft. As of now, the range the Raiders can land in is between picks 6-10. They would have to lose against the Chiefs and have a couple other games go their way to move up to six. But should they beat the Chiefs, they won’t fall farther than 10th.

7 HOURS AGO