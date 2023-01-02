Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all-teal on Saturday in an all-important game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday. On Sunday, shortly after a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll on Twitter asking fans to help pick the team’s Week 18 uniform combination.
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
Guide to which teams Raiders fans should be rooting for in NFL Week 18 matchups
With their loss to the 49ers last Sunday, the Raiders are officially out of the playoffs. Now the focus shifts to other priorities. Namely the draft. As of now, the range the Raiders can land in is between picks 6-10. They would have to lose against the Chiefs and have a couple other games go their way to move up to six. But should they beat the Chiefs, they won’t fall farther than 10th.
Lebanon-Express
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts...
Lebanon-Express
NFL executive: Report teams were given five minutes to warm up is 'ridiculous and insensitive'
CINCINNATI -- League executives from the NFL said early Tuesday morning that the Buffalo Bills planned to return to Western New York after Monday's game against the Bengals was suspended because of a serious health condition by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and was given CPR.
NFL reveals Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
The 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 have been revealed, including first-timer Joe Thomas, the Cleveland Browns legendary offensive tackle.
Lebanon-Express
What happened to critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin? A cardiologist explains
A matter of milliseconds might have been the difference between Damar Hamlin continuing on to the next play rather than collapsing and in need of lifesaving measures. “If you get hit in the chest,” University of Maryland Medical System cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome said, “if it happens between heartbeats in a very small window, it can put the heart in ventricular fibrillation.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Winning, not draft position, Texans’ goal in finale vs Colts
By 4 p.m. Sunday, the Houston Texans might be on the clock. Lose the regular-season finale at the Indianapolis Colts
Wednesday injury report for Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 18
The Washington Commanders began their final week of practice Wednesday with another quarterback change. Head coach Ron Rivera announced rookie Sam Howell would start Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. If we judge Wednesday’s injury report for Washington, the Commanders could be extremely shorthanded for the finale as...
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Ravens-Bengals time slot still in flux after NFL announced Bills-Bengals will not resume this week
BALTIMORE -- The Buffalo Bills vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week, putting a pivotal Ravens game in flux, according to the NFL.Monday Night's game was suspended in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate Hamlin who remained on the field for nearly 30 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the NFL.Hamlin remains in critical condition, but does have his vitals back to normal, the league said.The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke...
Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed
The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
gamblingnews.com
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) have one win more than their divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans (7-9), they still might end up without a playoff berth. In fact, it all comes to this – whoever wins the Titans vs Jaguars Week 18 game on Saturday will win the AFC South, thus getting to the playoffs.
Patriots' updated 2023 draft order, following Week 17 win over Dolphins
The New England Patriots have played themselves back into the seventh seed of the AFC playoff picture, and with that climb in the rankings, the team falls in the 2023 NFL draft order. Granted, that could clearly change depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. It’s sort...
