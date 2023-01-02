ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Guide to which teams Raiders fans should be rooting for in NFL Week 18 matchups

With their loss to the 49ers last Sunday, the Raiders are officially out of the playoffs. Now the focus shifts to other priorities. Namely the draft. As of now, the range the Raiders can land in is between picks 6-10. They would have to lose against the Chiefs and have a couple other games go their way to move up to six. But should they beat the Chiefs, they won’t fall farther than 10th.
Lebanon-Express

Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks

Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts...
HOUSTON, TX
Lebanon-Express

NFL executive: Report teams were given five minutes to warm up is 'ridiculous and insensitive'

CINCINNATI -- League executives from the NFL said early Tuesday morning that the Buffalo Bills planned to return to Western New York after Monday's game against the Bengals was suspended because of a serious health condition by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and was given CPR.
Lebanon-Express

What happened to critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin? A cardiologist explains

A matter of milliseconds might have been the difference between Damar Hamlin continuing on to the next play rather than collapsing and in need of lifesaving measures. “If you get hit in the chest,” University of Maryland Medical System cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome said, “if it happens between heartbeats in a very small window, it can put the heart in ventricular fibrillation.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens-Bengals time slot still in flux after NFL announced Bills-Bengals will not resume this week

BALTIMORE -- The Buffalo Bills vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week, putting a pivotal Ravens game in flux, according to the NFL.Monday Night's game was suspended in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate Hamlin who remained on the field for nearly 30 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the NFL.Hamlin remains in critical condition, but does have his vitals back to normal, the league said.The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO

