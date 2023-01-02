Read full article on original website
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Andrew McCutchen returning to Pirates?
Houston Astros news: Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs after MLB debut season in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Detroit (ABC 13) Pirates mailbag: What are the odds of an Andrew McCutchen reunion? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) MLB News. Rumors: Hosmer, Cubs ‘close to a deal’ (report) (MLB.com) Mets-Correa pact expected...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Yardbarker
Where Does Nico Hoerner Fit In With Dansby Swanson Joining The Cubs?
Nico Hoerner saw his first full season at shortstop with the Chicago Cubs during the 2022 MLB season. While 2022 was his fourth season playing in the majors, it was 2022 when fans saw the full extent of his talent. However, the Cubs felt it was best to sign free...
Astros News, Updates and Rumors Roundup
Here is all the latest Houston Astros news, updates, and rumors for you on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
chatsports.com
Offishial news, 1/2/23: Orioles trade proposals; top plays from top prospects
Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the beginning of Marlins Twitter Madness. Sunday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-4 while playing third base, a position he has rarely tried during his minor league career. Reminder that Jean Segura’s two-year contract with the Marlins is not...
Yardbarker
Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position
The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
chatsports.com
Examining the recent trade rumors between the Rockies and Marlins
An interesting rumor regarding the Colorado Rockies surfaced prior to New Year’s Eve, as Jon Heyman reported the team had discussed acquiring RHP Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins. Heyman noted that Brendan Rodgers was the player Miami sought in return while also mentioning Colorado’s management entertaining the idea of a reunion with OF Corey Dickerson.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: I Love New York
Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets is expected to look “drastically” different than the originally reported 12-year deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Carlos Correa posted a picture on his Instagram story Tuesday with his son wearing a “I Love NY” shirt. Do with that information what you will.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Yardbarker
2 Potential Trades The Yankees Should Try To Make
The New York Yankees have an improved roster in comparison to what they fielded in the 2022 playoffs. Frankie Montas should be better, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio should return to the active roster, and they re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. They also signed free agents Tommy Kahnle and...
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
