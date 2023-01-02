ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
HAWAII STATE
TravelPulse

The Caribbean's Most Underrated Islands

The Caribbean is home to many of the most spectacular islands in the world. However, some of them are rarely visited by tourists, which gives them even more extraordinary charm. Here are some islands where travelers can enjoy authentic experiences in unspoiled environments. Montserrat. Known as the Emerald Isle of...
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Cruise Destinations Not To Miss In 2023, According To Cruise Experts

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cruising is a great way to experience several cities and countries without having to switch hotels. Your ship is always waiting for you at the end of the day.
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley, 68, Glows In Pink Swimsuit As She Lounges On A Boat: Photos

Christie Brinkley looked fabulous in a pink one piece swimsuit! The model, 68, posed on a boat while on a getaway to the stunning Turks & Caicos islands in the Caribbean in a post shared to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. She closed her eyes and soaked up the sun as she stretched out her toned legs in the photo, looking absolutely amazing. Christie added a paisley printed cover up with orange details and striped straw hat featuring jewel tones to her look. In the next snap, she turned around and smiled to face the camera directly.
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy