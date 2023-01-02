Read full article on original website
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
Vitamin D deficiency may increase risk of muscle loss
One way to maintain muscle strength with age: Get enough vitamin D. Researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom found that older folks who were deficient in the vitamin increased their risk of losing muscle strength.
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can help decrease blood glucose levels
Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a common lifestyle disease that is prevalent worldwide. It can often lead to complications, such as diseases of the heart, and increased risk of death, but preventive measures, such as a healthy diet, can reduce these risks. Now, a study in Japan has shown that xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can lower blood glucose levels after eating.
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Graves’ Disease
Graves’ disease is the most common cause of an overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism). The condition is thought to be caused by genetic, environmental, and other factors. Learn more about the causes and risk factors of Graves’ disease. Common Causes. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that occurs when...
verywellhealth.com
The Coffee and Eczema Debate: What the Science Says
The internet contains conflicting advice on whether coffee can help or worsen eczema. The bottom line is that most people with eczema can drink coffee without adverse side effects. Some evidence suggests that applying caffeine treatments, such as scrubs made with coffee beans, to the skin can help with eczema symptoms.
verywellhealth.com
Swelling (Edema)
Clinically known as edema, swelling is when fluid collects in bodily tissues. It often occurs in the feet, ankles, or legs, though it can affect any body part. Swelling is a common issue that varies in severity. Mild cases typically arise due to standing for a long time or minor injury. In contrast, high salt intake, venous insufficiency, congestive heart failure, and certain medications can lead to more severe swelling.
verywellhealth.com
Colonoscopy Age Recommendations
With Specific Details for People With a Family History of Colon Cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends regular colorectal screening for everyone starting at age 45. People at an increased risk for colorectal cancer should talk to their healthcare providers about early screening. Colorectal cancer affects people of any sex and is the third leading cause of cancer death. Screening can help identify colon cancer, even if you don't have symptoms.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Hemifacial Spasm?
Hemifacial spasm (HFS) is a movement disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions on one side of the face. HFS typically starts with painless but annoying twitching around one eye. Over time, muscle spasms may spread down the same side of the face that initially experienced eyelid twitching. Hemifacial spasms can tug the mouth and other facial muscles to one side, which makes a person's face asymmetrical and can give someone with HFS an involuntary grimacing facial expression.
labroots.com
Excess Sugar Consumption Promotes Inflammation
Excess consumption of sugar and other carbohydrates can lead to increased inflammation and greater risk of autoimmune diseases. A recent article published in Cell Metabolism has revealed new details of how sugar consumption promotes inflammation and disease. Autoimmune diseases are a group of conditions caused by the body’s immune system...
physiciansweekly.com
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
MedicineNet.com
What Supplements Are Good for the Thyroid?
Thyroid supplements are sold over the counter at pharmacies and nutrition stores. However, many of these products haven’t been tested — and they might not contain the nutrients you need for your thyroid. Learn more about which supplements are good for the thyroid, which are questionable, and how to tell the difference.
What Higher Levels Of Vitamin D Can Do For Your Brain Health
Consuming vitamin D can bring a variety of benefits. Now, experts are elaborating on what higher concentrations of the vitamin can do for your brain health.
verywellhealth.com
Why Does Stevia Cause Side Effects?
Stevia leaf extract, known to most as stevia, is a natural, zero-calorie sweetener used as a sugar substitute. It is derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant and has been used for centuries in South America. Though they're rare, stevia's side effects can include gastrointestinal symptoms, decreased blood...
verywellhealth.com
The Anatomy of Ball and Socket Joints
This article will discuss different types of joints, how a ball and socket joint moves, and examples of ball and socket joints throughout the body. A ball and socket joint is a synovial joint, which means it allows for smooth movements between bones. The end of one bone within the joint is spherical, forming the ball, while the end of the other bone within the joint contains a rounded depression, forming the socket. The ball slides, rolls, and spins within the socket to allow movement of the joint in multiple directions. Because ball and socket joints move through three or more planes of movement, they are the most mobile joints in the body.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Claudication?
Claudication is pain and discomfort in the thighs, calves, or buttocks that occurs during movement and is relieved by rest. Caused by insufficient blood flow in the limbs, this condition is most often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is a cardiovascular disease in which the arteries of the legs and arms are constricted, affecting circulation.
verywellhealth.com
Endometriosis Lesions: Appearance and Progression
Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the endometrium (lining of the uterus, or womb) grows outside the uterus. The lesions or implants can grow anywhere in the body. However, they are most commonly found in the pelvic area (between the hips) and in or around reproductive organs. These lesions respond...
verywellhealth.com
Probalan (Probenecid) – Oral
Probalan (probenecid) is an oral prescription drug used to treat hyperuricemia (high levels of uric acid in the blood) associated with gout, also known as gouty arthritis. It can also be used along with certain antibiotics, such as penicillin, to make them more effective. Probenecid is in a drug class...
