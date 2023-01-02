Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
First Alert Weather: Rain moves in Tuesday morning
Today is a cloudy, dreary day with light to moderate showers moving through at times. The steadiest of the rain will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon, and especially north of the city. While some brief downpours are possible, it's a mainly light to moderate nuisance rain. No flooding concerns or widespread issues expected, just have the umbrella ready. By late afternoon, the steadiest rain exits with just some spotty showers/drizzle around by the PM commute time. The mild temps continue, topping out in the mid 50s late in the day.Spotty showers/drizzle continue tonight, along with some fog in spots. Temps stay steady in the 50s, and actually rise some overnight. As for tomorrow, it's a similar story with more scattered showers, mainly into the PM hours. Temps will approach record territory with highs in the low to mid 60s. We're forecasting a high of 64 right now in the city; the daily record is 66.Looking ahead, temps return closer to normal to finish the week, back into the 40s by Friday. There could be some showers around at times (stay tuned), but we should also get some brighter skies in there as well.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
US braces for record-breaking deep freeze, with wind chills of -70 in some parts of the country
A vast majority of the country is bracing for freezing temperatures near all-time lows as blizzard-type weather will bring dangerous conditions for millions of Americans starting Wednesday.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold Texas will get
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings remain in effect from Colorado to Wisconsin...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
Alberta Clipper delivering a fresh round of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
A fresh covering of snow is expected for more than a dozen states as the quick-hitting storm sweeps through, right on the heels of the major pre-Christmas storm. A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system plunged into the United States for the final week of 2022, spreading a swath of accumulating snow across the North Central states and into the Ohio Valley.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
2023 to kick off with another snowstorm for the northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. A storm that crashed onshore in California with flooding rain...
BBC
2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps
Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
Met Office reveals date first snow of 2023 could hit UK
Forecasters have revealed the exact date they believe Britons will see the first snow of 2023.The Met Office on Wednesday issued its nationwide predictions from the first week of January through to the end of the month.A steady stream of wet weather will dominate much of this week. Wednesday morning will see a band of rain will clear from most parts, though showers are set to strike up across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England, turning to drizzle later over the southwest.Downpours and drizzle will continue to reign in the southwest on Thursday, with windy, coastal gales expected...
Comments / 0