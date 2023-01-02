Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Steady rain ends, drying out Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. As promised, a soaking rain moved in on Wednesday but will be tapering overnight. That’ll set the stage for a much quieter Thursday with dry weather. Some scattered snow showers are likely on Friday, but they should be light, and with temperatures still well above freezing, we’ll see little to nothing in the way of accumulation.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a dry, yet cloudy start to our Tuesday. Temperatures are also mild once again with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s Tuesday morning. We will see the cloud cover give way to rain by the mid morning hours. Rain will...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: A new year, but we’re still looking for winter…
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll see plenty of precipitation to start the new year, but this will all be falling in the form of rain, not snow. Several waves of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes and northeast will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday, and another round of off and on rain on Wednesday. The rain develops through Tuesday morning, and the steadiest rain tapers by evening. Most will see about 0.50″ – 0.75″ of rain on Tuesday, and another quarter to half inch of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 40s near Rochester, cooler north and a little milder south. Thursday dries out nicely. It’ll turn a bit cooler by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, cold enough for a few flurries and snow showers, but at this point, we expect little to no accumulation.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Wet and mild end to 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures soared into the 60s across much of the Rochester region on Friday, which is the warmest it has been since early November! We’ll keep the mild air around for another day, with highs on New Year’s Eve topping out in the 50s. While we’ll have the mild air again, it won’t be nearly as nice, with off and on showers and periods of rain. While it won’t be a washout, you’ll have to plan around the wet weather, which will likely include evening rain if you have dinner plans. Most of the rain should taper by midnight, as a cold front pulls through. This will set us up for a mainly dry, but cooler start to 2023, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday. That being said, we’re headed right back into a milder pattern through the middle of next week, with highs back into the 40s on Monday, and well into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But much like this round of warmth, it’ll come with another round of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunrise Smart Start: Damar Hamlin collapse, RG&E billing
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
WIVB
Lancaster’s Amazon warehouse turns up heat ahead of big winter storm
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — While holiday shoppers are scrambling, so too are the workers tasked with filling those orders. And with another winter wallop on the way, Amazon’s Lancaster sorting center kicked into high gear. As soon as Amazon employees walk through the turnstile, they’re up against the...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Better get your gas now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a new year – and that means the gas tax holiday is over. But while we all expected prices to go up, instead they’ve gone down. The average price of gas in New York is $3.39. That’s down 2 cents from a week ago. And in Rochester, it’s $3.48: also 2 cents cheaper than last week.
Rochester firefighters put out third alarm building fire on East Avenue
No official information has been released regarding how the fire started or the severity of the situation.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo held its New Year’s Day cleanup at Maplewood Rose Garden
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo community cleanups are making sure that green spaces stay green. The zoo held its annual New Year’s Day cleanup on Sunday at the Maplewood Rose Garden on Lake Avenue. Volunteers got together and rolled up their sleeves to get litter out of the park.
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
NYS Music
Five (plus!) Must-See Shows in Rochester This January
Happy New Year! Hopefully you are all rested up and ready to kick off January 2023 with a bang Rochester! January brings a big slowdown in touring acts around these parts, and in most parts of the country. But luckily for us, Rochester has a broad and deep pool of fantastic local talent to sate our live music appetites and this January they are coming out in full force to get us out of our warm abodes and out into the bars, clubs, theaters and anywhere else live music can be squeezed into.
Two homes suffer significant damage after fire, RFD investigates cause
Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Rochester New Year's Day Crash
The Rochester woman who died in a crash in the city's Beechwood neighborhood early New Year's Day has been identified. Police say 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart's car hit a tree head-on after a two-car crash at Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is...
Locals hopeful for next Mega Millions drawing
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
mhflsentinel.com
Sentinel Now Covering Town Of Henrietta
The closure of several long-time community newspapers following the merger of Gannett and Gateway, as well as the move by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to reduce local coverage, has created several news deserts in Monroe and Ontario Counties. The Sentinel, while modestly sized and firmly dedicated to reporting on its core communities, has agreed to accept the request of the New York Press Association to cover some of the towns and villages abandoned by the consolidation within the newspaper industry.
WHEC TV-10
NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
Rochester nutritionist gives advice on losing weight entering the new year
Entering the new year, everyone wants to look their best.
