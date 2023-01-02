ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures soared into the 60s across much of the Rochester region on Friday, which is the warmest it has been since early November! We’ll keep the mild air around for another day, with highs on New Year’s Eve topping out in the 50s. While we’ll have the mild air again, it won’t be nearly as nice, with off and on showers and periods of rain. While it won’t be a washout, you’ll have to plan around the wet weather, which will likely include evening rain if you have dinner plans. Most of the rain should taper by midnight, as a cold front pulls through. This will set us up for a mainly dry, but cooler start to 2023, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday. That being said, we’re headed right back into a milder pattern through the middle of next week, with highs back into the 40s on Monday, and well into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But much like this round of warmth, it’ll come with another round of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO