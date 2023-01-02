Read full article on original website
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
Florida State wide receiver transfer Keyshawn Helton commits to Cincinnati
Cincinnati and head coach Scott Satterfield have landed a commitment from Florida State wide receiver transfer Keyshawn Helton. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Helton appeared in two games for the Seminoles this past season but recorded no stats before deciding to redshirt and transfer. In 2021, he played in 10 games...
ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State
The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
Joyner details decision to return in 2023
South Carolina started the new year off with good news as wide receiver Dakereon Joyner announced in a social media post on Jan. 1 that he will be returning to Columbia for another season in the garnet and black. Joyner played in all 13 games this season and in those...
Final: Texas A&M 65, Florida 63
– Trey Bonham's called for a charge on the drive, and the Aggies regain possession with 7.2 seconds remaining. Riley Kugel has to foul on the inbounds, and TAMU splits the free throws. Bonham's contested three-pointer at the buzzer doesn't fall, handing UF its fourth loss in the previous five games. The Gators start conference play with an 0-2 mark and will host a Georgia team led by former coach Mike White that on Wednesday night did what UF couldn't: defeat Auburn.
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
LB signee Blake Nichelson excited to represent at All-American Bowl, then turn attention to future as a 'Nole
Manteca (Calif.) four-star Florida State linebacker signee Blake Nichelson checked in at the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Monday. The talented two-way athlete took some time during his arrival to reflect on making it from Manteca to the main stage of an elite high school all-star event.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina fans had one bowl destination in mind. Jacksonville, Florida. The Gamecock faithful got their wish Friday with a return to Duval County after many years and showed up in droves. Even against a prestigious school such as Notre Dame, USC took over the city and...
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
Report: Gamecocks Lead For Portal Offensive Lineman
According to SportsTalk Media Network, head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina are the main fixtures for transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar.
Team scoop - More Loggains intel
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including more feedback on what South Carolina is getting in new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transferring To Florida
Confirming last month’s report from the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson, former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced he is transferring to Florida for the final season of his college career. Mitchell, a former five-star prospect from Virginia Beach, recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one pass...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lexington County Chronicle
Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III
Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III, at the age of 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Tom was born on December 3, 1949 and grew up in the Hialeah/Miami area of Florida. During some of his formative years, he went to Georgia Military Academy. He attended...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam
The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert about a utility scam. The city said in a statement Tuesday that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.
thepeoplesentinel.com
County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak
Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
247Sports
