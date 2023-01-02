ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State

The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Joyner details decision to return in 2023

South Carolina started the new year off with good news as wide receiver Dakereon Joyner announced in a social media post on Jan. 1 that he will be returning to Columbia for another season in the garnet and black. Joyner played in all 13 games this season and in those...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final: Texas A&M 65, Florida 63

– Trey Bonham's called for a charge on the drive, and the Aggies regain possession with 7.2 seconds remaining. Riley Kugel has to foul on the inbounds, and TAMU splits the free throws. Bonham's contested three-pointer at the buzzer doesn't fall, handing UF its fourth loss in the previous five games. The Gators start conference play with an 0-2 mark and will host a Georgia team led by former coach Mike White that on Wednesday night did what UF couldn't: defeat Auburn.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina fans had one bowl destination in mind. Jacksonville, Florida. The Gamecock faithful got their wish Friday with a return to Duval County after many years and showed up in droves. Even against a prestigious school such as Notre Dame, USC took over the city and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lexington County Chronicle

Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III

Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III, at the age of 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Tom was born on December 3, 1949 and grew up in the Hialeah/Miami area of Florida. During some of his formative years, he went to Georgia Military Academy. He attended...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak

Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
247Sports

247Sports

