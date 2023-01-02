ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

umterps.com

Locksley Announces Addition of Six Transfers to Maryland Football

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced the additions of six transfers to the Terrapin program on Tuesday. Locksley welcomes Donnell Brown (Saint Francis), Tyrese Chambers (FIU), Marcus Dumervil (LSU), Jordan Phillips (Tennessee), Ja'Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati) and Avantae Williams (Miami) for the 2023 season. "I'm...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 1.2: Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite enters transfer portal

Maryland senior defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Nasili-Kite traveled with the team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, but did not play. After transferring to Maryland from Independence Community College (Independence,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
franklintownnews.com

David Corcoran ’88, Inducted into BC High School Athletic Hall of Fame

Boston College High School is proud to announce that Franklin resident David Corcoran ’88 was recently inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. David Corcoran was the backbone of the 1986 and 1987 Eagles soccer teams. In a five-overtime victory against a high scoring Falmouth High School club, Corcoran – a two-time team co-MVP – played shutdown defense to move on to the next round of the state tournament. Although the team lost to a tough Natick squad in the South Sectional Quarterfinals, the team established itself as a formidable opponent for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
95.9 WCYY

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston Magazine

Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience

These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
NEWPORT, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain in Worcester on Thursday

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Thursday morning for freezing rain. The advisory is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM on Thursday. The National Weather Service forecasts light rain showers will transition to light freezing rain between 7 AM and 1 PM with areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible through Thursday afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Dancer Ayodele Casel takes us into the world of tap

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For a special hour of WBUR's Radio Boston, we bring you highlights from another WBUR CitySpace conversation. Professional tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel spoke with Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing this fall as part of the show's "Phenomenal Women" series, which invites women at the top of their professions to share their stories. We hear how Casel broke into a male-dominated space as a choreographer and dancer.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Who Removes The Graffiti In Baltimore?

They’re a tiny team. But they’re undaunted by the magnitude of the task at hand. Eric Ford and Tony Clark have been working together for more than twenty years on Baltimore’s graffiti removal unit, remediating the city’s graffiti problem, one service request at a time, free of charge. Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller spend a day on the job with the guys, and they ask: What’s it like to do a job you know is going to get undone, over and over again?
BALTIMORE, MD

