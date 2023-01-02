ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

Frank Lampard admits there is no plan for Ellis Simms to be involved for Everton

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOPo2_0k0tf2FH00

Everton boss says there is no solid plan to use Ellis Simms despite ending his Sunderland loan spell early.

Frank Lampard says he doesn’t know whether Ellis Simms will be involved at Everton despite recalling the striker from Sunderland.

Simms scored 7 goals in 17 games for Sunderland, which was one of the best goals-per-minute of any striker in the Championship this season.

That loan deal was supposed to last until the end of the season, but Everton decided to recall him to help their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Remarkably, though, it appears Lampard decided to bring Simms back without actually having any plans for him.

Asked whether Simms would be involved for Everton moving forward, Lampard said : "I haven't crossed that bridge.

“I know he is coming back for us now and we will get him back in and it's another attacking option.

“It's good he comes off a pretty positive loan at Sunderland. He's our player, so that might give him an extra spring and he has to come in and add and give competition and we will see."

Everton are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League, managing just 13 goals in 20 games this season.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be ahead of Simms in the pecking order at Goodison Park, as will Neal Maupay who arrived in the summer from Brighton.

Teenage striker Tom Cannon has also been involved lately, and the Toffees have been linked with a £16million move for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
The Associated Press

Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
67
Followers
363
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy