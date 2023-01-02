Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More questions are coming in about the change in Kansas’ food sales tax rate that took effect on Jan. 1. Shawn Lawrence is one of several people who reached out to 12 News with questions about what he noticed on his receipt after a trip to Walmart on Sunday.
KCTV 5
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
KCTV 5
Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another $50 million has been made available to help Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of economic grants. The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that $50 million will fund a second round of projects through the Building a Stronger Economy grant program. It said BASE 2.0 will continue to address infrastructure and economic development needs delayed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand Kansas’ base of businesses and residents.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Sears store will remain open, local officials say
The Sears Home & Life store on 119th Street in Overland Park appears set to remain open, despite the retail giant’s plans to close more than 100 of its stores across the U.S. The nationwide closure comes less than a month after Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC and affiliate...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
KCTV 5
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
KCTV 5
Overland Park ranked one of best cities to get a job in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been ranked one of the best cities in the nation to get a job in and has also been found to have some other perks. With the nation’s unemployment rate at 3.7% and most businesses planning to hire around 15% more new graduates from the Class of 2023, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Places to Find a Job.
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
southarkansassun.com
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents
Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
KC metro cities consider adding local sales tax to recreational marijuana sales
Several Missouri cities across the Kansas City metropolitan area are considering whether to ask voters to approve an additional local sales tax on recreational marijuana.
KMBC.com
Apartment residents without water since last week demand help
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
Churches battle inflation as demand for certain services increase
Inflation is driving up costs for Kansas City area churches, leading them to make changes to stay open.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
kbsi23.com
Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
Kansas air crews fly for 42 hours during flight over Pacific Ocean before returning home
WICHITA (KSNT) – Flight crews on two U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft out of Kansas spent nearly two days in the air while performing an endurance flight in December. The 22nd Air Refueling Wing reports that two KC-46A Pegasus aircrafts took part in a Bomber Task Force mission from Dec. 17-18 over the Pacific Ocean. […]
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
northeastnews.net
A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns
Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
