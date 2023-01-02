ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?

By Shea Johnson
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzxW0_0k0teAG300

In October, Pierce County government leaders made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within the county’s borders. Officials requested that a commission studying the viability of two rural areas near Graham and Roy cease doing so.

The two sites are among three greenfield finalists under deliberation by the state Legislature-created Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which is tasked with recommending a site to the state in June amid a three-year effort to find a suitable place for a new regional commercial airport.

“If it is up to local government, then I think they should start looking elsewhere,” county Executive Bruce Dammeier recently told The News Tribune.

The question is whether Pierce County has control to dictate what could develop in its backyard. The answer is a little complicated.

While the state has authority over airport plans, the county can use its voice to influence site decisions, and Washington legislators have vowed to listen. The county can also enforce local regulatory measures. Aside from that, airports are deemed “essential public facilities” under state law and cannot be blocked by local governments.

“An airport can’t proceed without an agreement of the Legislature, and there’s no way that I will agree to proceed without the agreement of local governments,” said House Republican Leader Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4Wxy_0k0teAG300
Rep. J.T. Wilcox (R-Yelm) watches voting on the House floor in 2016. Tony Overman/Olympian file photo

Wilcox, a member of the county’s legislative delegation, said he will be backing a bill that Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, plans to introduce this month that would restart the process to identify a preferred airport location due to concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic hampered necessary research and public outreach.

Dammeier said the county will lean on Wilcox and others in the delegation, who he noted held key roles, to amplify local concerns from county government, residents, tribes and environmental groups.

“When you have the coalition of interests opposing it, I think our state legislative delegation from Pierce County will feel bound to try to support those interests,” he said.

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s website indicated that a decision to build or expand an airport would require agreement between a number of stakeholders, including local jurisdictions.

State Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, who sponsored the unanimously-approved bill in 2019 that created the commission and directed it to search for a feasible site, said that public buy-in was important and that officials could not “ramrod” an airport into a community.

“You need to understand the opportunity and work with people,” said Keiser, who is opposed to re-starting the process.

As legislators promise to strongly consider local attitudes, there appears to be little else in the way of the state moving forward with an airport site if lawmakers feel it is appropriate. The county will hold considerably less power after a location is chosen, according to an attorney who represents airport sponsors and local governments.

“When you’ve made a decision to build an airport, the local government is giving up an enormous amount of control, and that’s the reason why the initial decision is so important,” said Peter Kirsch, a founding partner with Kaplan Kirsch Rockwell.

Kirsch, whose clients include Snohomish County Airport (Paine Field), which is currently under consideration for expansion, spoke to The News Tribune in his personal capacity.

Although local control becomes “very limited” once an airport is sited, to get to that point is also extremely difficult without political support from the host jurisdiction, he added, noting that was why conversations in past years to build a new airport in Puget Sound have fallen flat.

Amid projections that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to be unable to accommodate rising commercial passenger and air cargo volumes in the near future, the state Legislature has sought to find a fitting location for a new airport that would be operational by 2040.

Officials have warned of serious economic and travel repercussions if no action is taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZUdQ_0k0teAG300
Alaska Airlines planes at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 30, 2019. Alaska Airlines/Courtesy

‘Essential public facilities’

From a technical perspective, Washington is a home-rule state, meaning that local governments have authority to act on issues as they wish unless explicitly preempted by the state constitution or statutes, according to a 2021 report on home rule by the Association of Washington Cities.

That is where a state law on siting so-called essential public facilities comes into play. It falls under the Growth Management Act, which aims to reduce sprawl on undeveloped land, among other planning goals .

The statute requires that development plans from local governments include a process for placing public facilities deemed essential, including those typically difficult to site, such as substance-abuse, correctional and solid-waste facilities, and airports.

“No local comprehensive plan or development regulation may preclude the siting of essential public facilities,” the statute reads.

During a public meeting of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in August, the issue of local control was raised by Rob Hodgman, senior aviation planner for the state Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division, which has given staff support and technical assistance to the commission.

Since Washington was a home-rule state, he said, “it’s really the local governments that have the authority to make decisions about whether to expand an existing airport or create a new airport, so counties, cities and port districts — ultimately the buck stops with them.”

In a recent interview, Hodgman said that “what we have is a couple of competing priorities,” referring to home rule and the essential public facilities statute, adding that it was likely an issue for the state Legislature’s legal counsel to address.

The essential public facilities statute in recent years has been intertwined in debates over proposed local developments, as detailed in previous reporting by The News Tribune.

In March 2017, Tacoma city officials passed interim rules that barred the Northwest Detention Center from future expansion, only to later roll back those regulations amid advice from their legal counsel that the federal immigration detention center constituted an essential public facility.

A new-look City Council resurrected the restrictions on expansion in February 2018, leading to a lawsuit from the detention center’s private operator , GEO Group. Two years later, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that excluded privately run detention centers , by definition, from being considered essential public facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjGhD_0k0teAG300
The Northwest Detention Center, a privately owned and operated immigration detention center was built on the Tacoma Tideflats to replace a similar facility in Seattle. Opening in 2004 with a 500-bed capacity, the NWDC has since expanded capacity three times into a facility with 1,575 beds, making it one of the largest immigration detention centers in the U.S. Aerial photo taken in Spring of 2012. DEAN J. KOEPFLER/THE NEWS TRIBUNE FILE

For more than four years, the city of Puyallup had been embroiled in a fight with a nonprofit over restrictions on siting day-use centers and overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit, Homeward Bound, which owns the Puyallup-based homeless resource center New Hope, had argued that day-use centers and overnight shelters should be considered essential public facilities and that a 2018 city ordinance limiting where they could be sited had violated the Growth Management Act.

The Washington State Court of Appeals, Division II, sided against Homeward Bound in September — in part, on a technicality. The appellate court decision also raised important points as it relates to the state law.

Even if day-use centers and overnight shelters had been essential public facilities, the court determined, the city had not precluded their siting because the city’s municipal code set aside nearly 200 acres in Puyallup for those uses. Any project would be subjected to discretionary city approval through a necessary conditional-use permit.

“The permitting and application requirements may make siting such facilities more costly, but not impracticable,” the court’s decision stated.

The appellate court also cited a previous case involving the city of Des Moines, when a third runway was being added to Sea-Tac . The state’s Court of Appeals, Division I, concluded that the city’s permitting and mitigation requirements — although raising the cost of the project — did not make it impossible for the runway to be built.

In short, local governments do appear to retain some share of control.

In June 2020, Lakewood assistant city manager Dave Bugher noted as much, while city leaders raised questions about a planned new Western State Hospital campus . They acknowledged they could not stop its development because it was an essential public facility.

“Under the Growth Management Act, we can’t say no. However, we can definitely address mitigation measures – clarification on parking, addressing tree removal, compliance with the state’s new energy codes for construction of these types of institutional buildings, and potential road improvements,” Bugher said at the time.

Inslee’s proposed state budget last month included $900 million for funding the project’s construction .

Dammeier, a former Washington legislator in the Senate and House, said he is moving forward with an understanding that the county’s airport future is in the state’s hands. But he said the county is prepared to use any leverage it might have, whether it be through permitting or challenging a local siting of an airport through the courts, as he suspected other groups and residents might do.

A willing airport sponsor would also be necessary to be the lead agency in developing any project. Typically a sponsor is a local government, according to people interviewed for this story. In theory, the county could wield power by refusing to take on that role.

“We would use every tool available to us to protect the people in Pierce County,” Dammeier said.

Comments / 23

Shannon Talkington
2d ago

wth is wrong with this state, putting an airport out in rural Pierce County is utterly ridiculous. JBLM is out here doing air maneuvers and there is no direct way to get to I5 or any freeway. take your airport and put it somewhere that makes sense. Pt Orchard, Townsend, Bremerton, Hig Harbor. you can get on 16, take a ferry etc and the state would make even more money btwn ferry fees and tolls. pull your head out Washington

Reply(3)
8
My Fumble Opinion
2d ago

They add 46 cents carbon tax to gasoline because of global warming, yet consider covering more CO2-consuming, oxygen-producing land, and forest with concrete to create even more greenhouse gasses through more and more infrastructure, expansion & stress on the planet all likely by plowing over everyone with Eminent Domain ?The hypocrisy behind the curtain is slowly turning a beautiful place in the sun into another rathole think L.A.or N.Y.

Reply
4
Melvin Yocum
2d ago

Graham or Roy or anywhere will not be able to handle the traffic impact. nor the growth of commercial development. Extremely bad idea.

Reply(1)
5
Related
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, were arrested Saturday and made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday. A newly unsealed complaint charged both with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, and it charged Greenwood with possession of a short-barreled rifle and a short-barreled shotgun. Cellphone location data and other evidence tied them to the attacks on the four substations in Pierce County, the complaint said. The attacks on Dec. 25 left more than 15,000 customers without power. Officials have warned that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina last month took days to repair.
PUYALLUP, WA
Mega 99.3

The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington

RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Fury over proposed opioid treatment center next to Boys & Girls Club

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 2, 2023—At last Thursday evening’s public hearing by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) for a proposed opioid treatment center just 443 feet from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, every resident that spoke voiced concerns of transparency, safety, and both personal and commercial economic impacts to the area. The opioid treatment center is scheduled to open in late January of this year.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding

The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
10K+
Followers
214
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy