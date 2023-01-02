ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coushatta, LA

ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause

Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 3, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a mobile home fire near Bush, Louisiana, that killed a female resident. This is the first deadly fire investigation of 2023.
BUSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity

Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
ADDIS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado

JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?

The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

