Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 3, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a mobile home fire near Bush, Louisiana, that killed a female resident. This is the first deadly fire investigation of 2023.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck. Slidell, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana killed a 36-year-old Mississippi man after the ambulance he was driving collided with the rear of a Volvo truck. According to...
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man was arrested in Akron, Ohio, in connection with a murder investigation that took place on October 20, 2022. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado
JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
