I have absolutely nothing against the people that want to catch a quick buzz but I was in the army ( big track vehicles and ammunition ) then I went into the motorcycle industry after I retired. We can afford accidents because someone is stoned. Get high all you want but don’t come to work until you are straight PLEASE
Nobody should be allowed to smoke at work, being impaired while helping the public is a problem. If a person has a doctor's orders to smoke regularly for medical reasons that's different, but if they just wanna get high or are addicted is a no no
people every day smoke weed in public in California I smell it everywhere we go, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, the malls, walking down the street, and everywhere we go daily and never see anyone being ticketed, that's why people toke in public.
