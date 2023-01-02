ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 25

Black Tooth
2d ago

I have absolutely nothing against the people that want to catch a quick buzz but I was in the army ( big track vehicles and ammunition ) then I went into the motorcycle industry after I retired. We can afford accidents because someone is stoned. Get high all you want but don’t come to work until you are straight PLEASE

Reply(2)
7
Laloni Chester
2d ago

Nobody should be allowed to smoke at work, being impaired while helping the public is a problem. If a person has a doctor's orders to smoke regularly for medical reasons that's different, but if they just wanna get high or are addicted is a no no

Reply
3
tooch
2d ago

people every day smoke weed in public in California I smell it everywhere we go, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, the malls, walking down the street, and everywhere we go daily and never see anyone being ticketed, that's why people toke in public.

Reply(2)
2
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway

Several news bills were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and are officially in effect as 2023 is underway. Related Story: Looking at new laws coming in 2023 One new law included new holidays in 2023: Genocide Remembrance Day: April 24Juneteenth: June 19Lunar New Year: 2nd or 3rd new moon following the The post New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Report: California law enforcement searched Black people at twice the rate of those thought to be white

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to search and use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday.The annual report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

New California laws in 2023 that took effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Minimum Wage Increase In California Effective On January 1, 2023

Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in California has increased. Millions of California employees will return to work after the holidays with an increase in pay. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in California has increased from $14 per hour for small businesses and $15 per hour for large businesses in 2022 to $15.50 per hour for both businesses. This increase in the minimum wage is part of California’s laws that gradually increases the minimum wage of $10 per hour in 2017 to $15.50 per hour in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
ksro.com

Gun Suing Law Now in Effect in California

Californians can now take legal action against the gun industry. New legislation that took effect January 1st gives residents and visitors the green light to sue people who violate the state’s laws against the manufacture, distribution or sale of assault weapons, ghost guns and other banned firearms. Licensed gun dealers who sell or transfer weapons to anyone under 21 years-old can also be taken to court. The law gives Californians the same power to threaten the gun industry that Texans have over abortion providers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone

For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE
inlandvalleynews.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?

Read this explainer in Spanish. In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy