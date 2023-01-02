Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Channel 6000
Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
Portland’s rain starts Wednesday afternoon; gusty east winds; high 43
Don’t let a relatively dry Wednesday morning fool you. The next front approaching the region will bring rain and strong winds to the metro area by the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning of gusts of 45-55 mph in the eastern portions of the Portland/Vancouver area, and even stronger winds in the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. But a check of wind monitors in the metro area showed some gusts of 25 already blowing along Interstate 205′s Glenn Jackson Bridge, 33 mph along U.S. 26 near Beaverton, and 30 mph in Troutdale as of 5:15 a.m.
beachconnection.net
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
Heavier rains return to Portland this week
Seasonal rainfall will move back into the Portland area on Tuesday after a mostly dry and somewhat sunny New Year’s weekend.
KDRV
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
Risk of church collapse causes ongoing road closures in downtown Portland
Roads surrounding the intersection of Clay Street and 10th Avenue remain closed Wednesday after Tuesday night’s three-alarm church fire left the abandoned building charred and at risk of collapsing into the roadway.
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
thurstontalk.com
Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge
Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington Coast. Take a front row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington Coast.
beachconnection.net
Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe
(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon state parks clear debris and repair damage after high winds
Oregon State Parks’ crews cleared hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, according to an OSP release. “The staff did a great job triaging what needed to be taken care of and...
Lake Oswego, Beaverton DMVs closed due to water damage
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the offices are currently undergoing repairs.
