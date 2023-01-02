Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
🏀MBB: Blue Dragons look to continue surge at NW Tech Wed.
Coming off back-to-back victories to close the first semester, the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team returns from its holiday break to open the second half of the 2022-23 season with a road trip to face the Northwest Tech Mavericks on Wednesday. Playing for the first time in 23...
🏈 Shrine Bowl Rosters announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. This year's Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, at Fort Hays State University, Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m. 2023 will mark the 50th year of the Shrine Bowl.
🏈 Fort Hays State's Daniel Howard dies
HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State football player Daniel Howard has died. There have not been any details about the death from FHSU officials other than a tweet on the football team's account. Tiger Family,. We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our...
Halstead basketball coach, therapist fired over licensure issues receives standing ovation at game
A standing ovation Tuesday night as former Halstead Head Basketball Coach Chris Santoya entered the school gym. The team playing its first game since Santoya was fired in late December.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Football bowl games. Yesterday, Penn State beat Utah 35-21 in a shocker. Tulane upset USC 46-45 in a terrific game. LSU blows at Purdue 63-7 and it was Mississippi State beating Illinois 19-10. After wrapping up another consensus all-American season, K-State running back Deuce Vaughn announcing that he is entering the NFL draft. Vaughn thanked K-State coaching staff, his teammates and the Wildcat fan base with his decision. He finished his career at K-State with a very incredible junior year. He ran for 1,580 yards on the ground while hauling in 42 receptions for 378 yards and 12 total touchdowns. He is going to be an NFL draft pick.
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
KWCH.com
Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
KWCH.com
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
Meagher: 'Glad' he was interim city manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."
New Years weekend DUIs up double from 2022, KHP says
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its New Year's Weekend Holiday Activity Report, and it shows law enforcement was more busy this year than they were last.
Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0