Hutchinson, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Shrine Bowl Rosters announced

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. This year's Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, at Fort Hays State University, Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m. 2023 will mark the 50th year of the Shrine Bowl.
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Fort Hays State's Daniel Howard dies

HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State football player Daniel Howard has died. There have not been any details about the death from FHSU officials other than a tweet on the football team's account. Tiger Family,. We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Football bowl games. Yesterday, Penn State beat Utah 35-21 in a shocker. Tulane upset USC 46-45 in a terrific game. LSU blows at Purdue 63-7 and it was Mississippi State beating Illinois 19-10. After wrapping up another consensus all-American season, K-State running back Deuce Vaughn announcing that he is entering the NFL draft. Vaughn thanked K-State coaching staff, his teammates and the Wildcat fan base with his decision. He finished his career at K-State with a very incredible junior year. He ran for 1,580 yards on the ground while hauling in 42 receptions for 378 yards and 12 total touchdowns. He is going to be an NFL draft pick.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: 'Glad' he was interim city manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

