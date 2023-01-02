Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
First Alert Weather: Rain moves in Tuesday morning
Today is a cloudy, dreary day with light to moderate showers moving through at times. The steadiest of the rain will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon, and especially north of the city. While some brief downpours are possible, it's a mainly light to moderate nuisance rain. No flooding concerns or widespread issues expected, just have the umbrella ready. By late afternoon, the steadiest rain exits with just some spotty showers/drizzle around by the PM commute time. The mild temps continue, topping out in the mid 50s late in the day.Spotty showers/drizzle continue tonight, along with some fog in spots. Temps stay steady in the 50s, and actually rise some overnight. As for tomorrow, it's a similar story with more scattered showers, mainly into the PM hours. Temps will approach record territory with highs in the low to mid 60s. We're forecasting a high of 64 right now in the city; the daily record is 66.Looking ahead, temps return closer to normal to finish the week, back into the 40s by Friday. There could be some showers around at times (stay tuned), but we should also get some brighter skies in there as well.
WCPO
Fog and drizzle form as we head toward daybreak
Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries, drizzle and fog continue into Tuesday morning. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into daybreakj The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days. Morning lows will be in the low 20s before afternoon temps rise into the mid 30s under mainly cloudy skies.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today
A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
Comments / 0