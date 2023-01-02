MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was back in Idaho and booked into the Latah County Jail, authorities said Wednesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, will face first-degree murder and burglary charges, KREM-TV reported. He is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were found in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed, according to CBS News.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 21 MINUTES AGO