Thanks for coming, Austria. Please let Norway know where the bathroom and the coat closet is on your way out. Latvia finally got to show off a little of what their game looks like when they’re not completely overmatched talentwise, and man what a fun little hockey team they are. I don’t see them accidentally dropping their next game, so they might as well make it quick on Austria and not belabor this any more than they have to.

1 DAY AGO