The Hockey Writers
Sweden & Finland World Junior Championship History Revisited
Sweden and Finland are two Nordic countries with a northern border stretching 614 kilometers. Together they make up half of Scandinavia, along with Denmark and Iceland. Since the latter two countries don’t have competitive hockey programs, the Scandinavia rivalry lies between Sweden and Finland. When the International Ice Hockey...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 3-2 Win Over Finland
The first game of the 2023 World Junior Championship quarterfinals featured Sweden against Finland, one of the tournament’s most intense rivalries. These two teams are no strangers to elimination games against one another, with Finland knocking out Sweden in 2021 before dispatching them to the bronze medal game in 2022.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 2-1 Semi-Final OT Loss to Czechia
On Wednesday afternoon, the 2023 World Junior Championship kicked off semi-final action, with Sweden taking on Czechia with a chance to play in the gold medal game. These two teams met in the round-robin, with Ludvig Jansson‘s overtime game-winner being the difference in a 3-2 Sweden win. After escaping...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
World Juniors Quarterfinal: Canada, USA, Czechia and Sweden Move On
While two quarterfinal matchups were blowouts, two others were drama-filled, including Connor Bedard playing the hero in an instant classic against Slovakia.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada Moves Onto the Semi Finals
Canada entered this matchup as the favorite to win this quarterfinals matchup against Slovakia. However, they have proven that they are not a hockey nation to be taken lightly, as they gave Canada everything it could handle. Slovakia’s skill, work ethic, impressive goaltending, and ability to play a physical game, made life difficult for the Canadian squad. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
chatsports.com
2023 WJC Quarterfinals RECAP: Holy S#!t Connor Bedard is good
Thanks for coming, Austria. Please let Norway know where the bathroom and the coat closet is on your way out. Latvia finally got to show off a little of what their game looks like when they’re not completely overmatched talentwise, and man what a fun little hockey team they are. I don’t see them accidentally dropping their next game, so they might as well make it quick on Austria and not belabor this any more than they have to.
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Canada vs USA
Canada and the USA will renew their historic rivalry in Halifax. The Americans will face off against host nation Canada in the most anticipated semifinal of the day. As it has all tournament long, the roaring Halifax crowd will be one of Canada’s best weapons. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Should Revisit Signing Goaltender Thomas Milic
Come with me on a trip down memory lane to the Autumn of 2022. We are nearing the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season as training camps commence. The Minnesota Wild returned to the ice on Sept. 22 with a stable of 58 players ranging from seasoned veterans honing their skills, to prospects showing what they are made of in hopes of making the NHL roster.
Morning Bid: The year of the yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception.
BBC
Croatia begins new euro and Schengen zone era
Croatia is embarking on a historic year as it joins the border-free Schengen zone and ditches its own currency, the kuna, adopting the euro. The country committed to joining the eurozone when it became the EU's newest member in 2013. Nationalist parties wanted to keep the kuna, but were overruled...
