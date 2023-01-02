ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named

The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
The Independent

A tragic family Tesla crash off a California cliff shocked rescuers. Then the doctor dad was arrested for attempted murder

Rescuers were shocked to find that all four members of a family whose Tesla crashed off a 250-foot cliff in California had survived - branding it a “miracle”. But the case took an even more astonishing turn soon after - with the father accused of deliberately causing the crash. Dharmesh Patel, a doctor from Pasadena, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after his electric vehicle plunged from the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California in an area known as Devil’s Slide on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a statement.Mr Patel, his wife...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near SeaWorld in Australia: report

At least four people are dead after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a SeaWorld theme park late Sunday night, according to reports. Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details. “Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet. The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed and six were taken to area hospitals, according to 9News Australia.  Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.”  Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident. It’s unclear what led to the crash.  The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Guardian

Many killed after fuel tanker explodes in tunnel in Afghanistan

At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, a local official has said. The Salang tunnel, about 80 miles (130km) north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s. It is a key route linking the country’s north and south.
Outsider.com

Helicopters Crash Over Tourist Hotspot, Killing Four

Tragedy struck on Monday (January 2nd) when two helicopters crashed into each other at an Australian tourist hotspot. The accident resulted in four passengers losing their lives and three others critically injured. AP News reports that prior to the crash, one of the helicopters appeared to have been taking off...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy