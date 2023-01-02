Read full article on original website
Sea World helicopter crash: chief pilot Ash Jenkinson among four killed on Gold Coast
Ash Jenkinson, 40, was the chief pilot for Sea World Helicopters which runs tours from the Gold Coast theme park and was behind the controls of the destroyed helicopter.
Sea World Horror as Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Theme Park
Four people have died in the deadly crash, while three others are in hospital fighting for their lives.
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
Two British nationals among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
Two British nationals, believed to be a husband and wife, were among four people killed when two helicopters collided midair near Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, police said Tuesday.
New Year's Day car crash claims Daniel Lewis after he dies driving home from Corrigin hotel
Tributes are pouring in for Daniel Lewis, 21, who died when his Holden Colorado rolled off Corrigin South Road in Western Australia on New Year's Day after leaving a party at 1am.
At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near SeaWorld in Australia: report
At least four people are dead after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a SeaWorld theme park late Sunday night, according to reports. Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details. “Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet. The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed and six were taken to area hospitals, according to 9News Australia. Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.” Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident. It’s unclear what led to the crash. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Helicopters Crash Over Tourist Hotspot, Killing Four
Tragedy struck on Monday (January 2nd) when two helicopters crashed into each other at an Australian tourist hotspot. The accident resulted in four passengers losing their lives and three others critically injured. AP News reports that prior to the crash, one of the helicopters appeared to have been taking off...
